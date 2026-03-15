Learn, Count and Read with Dr. Seuss at Woolworths

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Get ready to make learning fun with your favourite Dr. Seuss characters! For a limited time, when you buy any participating magazine, you can grab a Dr. Seuss Learning book for just $3.99 – that’s over 60% off the price of $12.99 when purchased separately.

How it works

The Learn with Dr. Seuss books are only $3.99 when purchased with any participating Are Media magazine. If bought on their own, they’re $12.99 each.

Whether it’s counting, reading, or just giggling along with the whimsical characters, these books are perfect for keeping little learners entertained and inspired.

Available now, only at Woolworths.

Terms and conditions: *Available at selected Woolworths supermarkets only (excluding Woolworths Metro and Woolworths Online). Offer valid from 30/03/2026 to 10/05/2026 or whilst stocks last. Subject to availability. The Learn with Dr. Seuss books are $3.99 each when sold with any participating magazine or $12.99 each when sold separately. Participating titles include all Are Media magazines (look for the Are Media logo near the barcode). Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Four products to choose from. WW approval code 20462 : 01.04.26 – 12.05.26

TM & © Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. 1957 All rights reserved

The Cat in the Hat: TM & © Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. 1957 All rights reserved

Fox in Socks copyright © 1965, 1993 by Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. All rights reserved