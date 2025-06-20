Your retro home starts here: 10 unique and stylish vintage buys to try

Dive into a collection of vintage-inspired pieces that add character, charm, and a touch of nostalgia to your space.
Whether you’re decking out a cosy nook or reinventing your entire home, our retro finds blend classic style with modern quality.
Here’s how to explore the past, refresh your present, and make your home truly one-of-a-kind.
OUR FAVOURITE RETRO HOMEWARES
01
Jenna Chair
$169 from Fantastic Furniture
Armchairs make a striking statement and are key pieces when it comes for influencing the theme of a room.
This Scandi-inspired design is the perfect statement chair and co-ordinates well with many decor styles, particularly retro vibe.
02
Core Living Aldana Coffee Table
$199.99 from Temple & Webster
With its warm wood tones and sleek silhouette, this piece brings a timeless retro look and feel to your living room.
It’s the perfect centrepiece for anyone looking to channel vintage charm with a modern twist.
03
Coir Retro Flower Doormat
$49.99 from Adairs
Set the tone from the moment guests step through your front door with a retro doormat. This flower design brings instant charm and character to your entryway.
With subtle patterns and nostalgic shades, it creates a warm, welcoming ambience that feels like a stylish throwback to days gone by.
04
2x Artiss Retro Metal Bar Stools Wooden Set
$139.95 from Big W
Add instant vintage flair to your kitchen or bar area with this stool set.
Combining sturdy metal frames with warm wooden seats, these perfectly capture that iconic mid-century industrial look, making your kitchen look like a stylish throwback.
05
DIVO Ceiling Pendant
by Illuma Lighting $115 from Freedom
This bold pendant represents a sleek retro design that instantly adds vibrance to any space.
Its vintage-inspired charm creates a warm, nostalgic ambience and adds character to any room.
06
Alma Green Pot
$59.99 from Adairs
Add a vibrant splash of colour to your space with bold pots and vases.
This rich, retro green hue instantly brightens any room, bringing a playful yet sophisticated pop that complements vintage and modern décor alike.
07
Urban 22cm Retro Kombi Van Ceramic Planter
$44.10 from Big W
Bring a quirky burst of nostalgia to your home with gorgeous planter.
Its classic vintage van design adds playful charm, making it the perfect little statement piece to showcase your favourite plants while instantly sparking that laid-back retro vibe.
08
MUSE Chelsea Stripe Glass Vase
$29.95 from Pillow Talk
This stunning vase channels classic retro elegance with its bold stripe pattern and sleek glass finish.
It’s the perfect piece to add a subtle vintage touch while showcasing fresh blooms, effortlessly creating a chic and timeless ambience in any room.
09
9cm Leni Retro Alarm Clock
$26.99 from Temple & Webster
This gorgeous little trinket adds personality and vintage flair to any shelf or bedside table.
With its petite size and vintage design, it’s the perfect decorative touch for lovers of all things retro and cute.
10
Tinctotnic Tall Decorative Ceramic Vase Set (3 pieces)
$39.00 from Amazon Australia
Elevate your space with this set of ceramic vases, blending sleek Nordic minimalism with bohemian charm.
Their clean, colourful finish and varied shapes add a subtle touch, making them perfect for showcasing fresh blooms or standing alone as chic, understated décor.