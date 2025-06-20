Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Shopping Homes

Your retro home starts here: 10 unique and stylish vintage buys to try

Where yesterday’s charm meets today’s home.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

Dive into a collection of vintage-inspired pieces that add character, charm, and a touch of nostalgia to your space.

Advertisement

Whether you’re decking out a cosy nook or reinventing your entire home, our retro finds blend classic style with modern quality.

Here’s how to explore the past, refresh your present, and make your home truly one-of-a-kind.

OUR FAVOURITE RETRO HOMEWARES

(Credit: Fantastic Furniture)

01

Jenna Chair

$169 from Fantastic Furniture

Armchairs make a striking statement and are key pieces when it comes for influencing the theme of a room.

This Scandi-inspired design is the perfect statement chair and co-ordinates well with many decor styles, particularly retro vibe.

Shop Now
(Credit: Temple & Webster)

02

Core Living Aldana Coffee Table

$199.99 from Temple & Webster

With its warm wood tones and sleek silhouette, this piece brings a timeless retro look and feel to your living room.

It’s the perfect centrepiece for anyone looking to channel vintage charm with a modern twist.

Shop Now
Advertisement
(Credit: Adairs)

03

Coir Retro Flower Doormat

$49.99 from Adairs

Set the tone from the moment guests step through your front door with a retro doormat. This flower design brings instant charm and character to your entryway.

With subtle patterns and nostalgic shades, it creates a warm, welcoming ambience that feels like a stylish throwback to days gone by.

Shop Now
(Credit: Big W)

04

2x Artiss Retro Metal Bar Stools Wooden Set

$139.95 from Big W

Add instant vintage flair to your kitchen or bar area with this stool set.

Combining sturdy metal frames with warm wooden seats, these perfectly capture that iconic mid-century industrial look, making your kitchen look like a stylish throwback.

Shop Now
(Credit: Freedom Furniture)

05

DIVO Ceiling Pendant

by Illuma Lighting $115 from Freedom

This bold pendant represents a sleek retro design that instantly adds vibrance to any space.

Its vintage-inspired charm creates a warm, nostalgic ambience and adds character to any room.

Shop Now
(Credit: Adairs)

06

Alma Green Pot

$59.99 from Adairs

Add a vibrant splash of colour to your space with bold pots and vases.

This rich, retro green hue instantly brightens any room, bringing a playful yet sophisticated pop that complements vintage and modern décor alike.

Shop Now
Advertisement
(Credit: Big W)

07

Urban 22cm Retro Kombi Van Ceramic Planter

$44.10 from Big W

Bring a quirky burst of nostalgia to your home with gorgeous planter.

Its classic vintage van design adds playful charm, making it the perfect little statement piece to showcase your favourite plants while instantly sparking that laid-back retro vibe.

Shop Now
(Credit: Pillow Talk)

08

MUSE Chelsea Stripe Glass Vase

$29.95 from Pillow Talk

This stunning vase channels classic retro elegance with its bold stripe pattern and sleek glass finish.

It’s the perfect piece to add a subtle vintage touch while showcasing fresh blooms, effortlessly creating a chic and timeless ambience in any room.

Shop Now
(Credit: Temple & Webster)

09

9cm Leni Retro Alarm Clock

$26.99 from Temple & Webster

This gorgeous little trinket adds personality and vintage flair to any shelf or bedside table.

With its petite size and vintage design, it’s the perfect decorative touch for lovers of all things retro and cute.

Shop Now
(Credit: Amazon Australia)

10

Tinctotnic Tall Decorative Ceramic Vase Set (3 pieces)

$39.00 from Amazon Australia

Elevate your space with this set of ceramic vases, blending sleek Nordic minimalism with bohemian charm.

Their clean, colourful finish and varied shapes add a subtle touch, making them perfect for showcasing fresh blooms or standing alone as chic, understated décor.

Shop Now
Advertisement
Profile picture of Janine Donovan
Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement