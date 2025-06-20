Your retro home starts here: 10 unique and stylish vintage buys to try

Dive into a collection of vintage-inspired pieces that add character, charm, and a touch of nostalgia to your space.

Advertisement

Whether you’re decking out a cosy nook or reinventing your entire home, our retro finds blend classic style with modern quality.

Here’s how to explore the past, refresh your present, and make your home truly one-of-a-kind.

OUR FAVOURITE RETRO HOMEWARES

(Credit: Fantastic Furniture) 01 Jenna Chair $169 from Fantastic Furniture Armchairs make a striking statement and are key pieces when it comes for influencing the theme of a room. This Scandi-inspired design is the perfect statement chair and co-ordinates well with many decor styles, particularly retro vibe. Shop Now

(Credit: Temple & Webster) 02 Core Living Aldana Coffee Table $199.99 from Temple & Webster With its warm wood tones and sleek silhouette, this piece brings a timeless retro look and feel to your living room. It’s the perfect centrepiece for anyone looking to channel vintage charm with a modern twist. Shop Now

Advertisement

(Credit: Adairs) 03 Coir Retro Flower Doormat $49.99 from Adairs Set the tone from the moment guests step through your front door with a retro doormat. This flower design brings instant charm and character to your entryway. With subtle patterns and nostalgic shades, it creates a warm, welcoming ambience that feels like a stylish throwback to days gone by. Shop Now

(Credit: Big W) 04 2x Artiss Retro Metal Bar Stools Wooden Set $139.95 from Big W Add instant vintage flair to your kitchen or bar area with this stool set. Combining sturdy metal frames with warm wooden seats, these perfectly capture that iconic mid-century industrial look, making your kitchen look like a stylish throwback. Shop Now

(Credit: Freedom Furniture) 05 DIVO Ceiling Pendant by Illuma Lighting $115 from Freedom This bold pendant represents a sleek retro design that instantly adds vibrance to any space. Its vintage-inspired charm creates a warm, nostalgic ambience and adds character to any room. Shop Now

(Credit: Adairs) 06 Alma Green Pot $59.99 from Adairs Add a vibrant splash of colour to your space with bold pots and vases. This rich, retro green hue instantly brightens any room, bringing a playful yet sophisticated pop that complements vintage and modern décor alike. Shop Now

Advertisement

(Credit: Big W) 07 Urban 22cm Retro Kombi Van Ceramic Planter $44.10 from Big W Bring a quirky burst of nostalgia to your home with gorgeous planter. Its classic vintage van design adds playful charm, making it the perfect little statement piece to showcase your favourite plants while instantly sparking that laid-back retro vibe. Shop Now

(Credit: Pillow Talk) 08 MUSE Chelsea Stripe Glass Vase $29.95 from Pillow Talk This stunning vase channels classic retro elegance with its bold stripe pattern and sleek glass finish. It’s the perfect piece to add a subtle vintage touch while showcasing fresh blooms, effortlessly creating a chic and timeless ambience in any room. Shop Now

(Credit: Temple & Webster) 09 9cm Leni Retro Alarm Clock $26.99 from Temple & Webster This gorgeous little trinket adds personality and vintage flair to any shelf or bedside table. With its petite size and vintage design, it’s the perfect decorative touch for lovers of all things retro and cute. Shop Now

(Credit: Amazon Australia) 10 Tinctotnic Tall Decorative Ceramic Vase Set (3 pieces) $39.00 from Amazon Australia Elevate your space with this set of ceramic vases, blending sleek Nordic minimalism with bohemian charm. Their clean, colourful finish and varied shapes add a subtle touch, making them perfect for showcasing fresh blooms or standing alone as chic, understated décor. Shop Now

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.