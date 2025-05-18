When it comes to tried and tested recipes, vintage cookbooks can be a goldmine of treasured dishes from the past. In fact some books are so successful they remain hot ticket items decades after they were first published.

Some new editions have been updated over the years to reflect our changing cooking repetoire, but the overall vintage feel remains the same.

Whether it’s nostalgia that you’re after, or you want to whip up a pav like Nan used to make, these beloved tomes are sure to bring on those warm and fuzzy feelings!

01 The Commonsense Cookery Book

Originally published 1914, this no-nonsense culinary bible from the Home Economics Institute of Australia (NSW Division) started out as a textbook in high schools. However, it soon began making its way into kitchens in Aussie homes, and became a popular present for parents to give grown kids leaving the nest.

Since its initial publication more than a hundred years ago, this much-loved kitchen bible has been re-released in various editions and with different covers, the most recent being last year.

02 The Australian Women’s Weekly Children’s Birthday Cake Book

Whether you remember begging your mum to make you a jelly swimming pool cake, or spent hours perfecting the famous choo-choo train on the cover, this Aussie classic by Maryanne Blacker and Pamela Clark has become a cultural icon since it was first published in 1980.

These days you can choose from either the classic vintage edition or a special hardcover copy, which are both packed with the same classic recipes that will delight new generations.

03 Entertaining

Arguably the first ever influencer, Martha Stewart is a one woman empire – and now Entertaining, the book that started it all, is being embraced by a new generation. The original 1982 edition can cost more than $100 second-hand, but a new vintage reprint is set to hit shelves in October this year.

In the meantime you can purchase some of her other books (she’s published more than 100), including recent offerings on everything from cookie perfection to fruit desserts.

04 The Betty Crocker Cookbook

Like Martha Stewart, Betty Crocker is a household name. However unlike Martha, Betty was actually a fictionalised character who was invented in 1921 by male company execs, who felt that the image of a kindly housewife would make the brand more appealing.

Americans were shocked when Betty’s true identity came to light in 1945, but her products remain as loved as ever. The first Betty Crocker cookbook was first introduced in 1950, and has now been released with 13 different editions and counting. The new version has been revised to reflect our changing palate, but you can also find a facsimile copy of the original, along with a book of lost recipes on Amazon.

05 Mastering the Art of French Cooking

Julia Child has a mighty legacy. A former intelligence officer who took up cooking as a second career, she’s considered the original celebrity chef and inspired a film starring no less than Meryl Streep. However her first first claim to fame was this 1961 classic, which took the fear out of French cuisine.

Sprinkled with plenty humour, this iconic labour of love remains a staple in many kitchens to this day. You can buy volumes one and two separately, or purchase them together in a set.