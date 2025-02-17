When it comes to using heat to style your hair, there are many things you need to take into consideration. Do you want a curl? A bouncy blowout? A simple straighten?

With so many tools on the market, it can be hard to deduce which ones are effective yet not damaging, as well as don’t break the bank. If you’re on the hunt for your next hair tool, Mermade Hair is an Aussie brand that should definitely be on your radar.

Rita Ora and Sofia Richie are just two of many celebrities who love Mermade Hair. (Credit: Instagram)

Mermade Hair is an Australian founded hair brand whose ethos is to create tools that are easy, affordable, and effective. They’ve launched multiple viral hair tools that are loved by celebrities, hair stylists, and the everyday person.

They feature advanced heat technology and ionic ceramic to ensure your hair is always protected, making them the perfect everyday tool.

So, whether you’re after a new straightener, curler, thermal brush or hair dryer, these are Mermade Hair’s best hair tools to shop!

01 Infrared Thermal Brush $129 at Mermade Hair This innovative tool is a heated round brush that delivers volume, shape and bounce. The advanced technology also helps to reduce frizz and leave you with a shiny and effortlessly chic blowout. Size: 32mm barrel Colour: Pink Key features: Infrared light beam smooths and locks in moisture

Easy to use

Multiple heat settings

Travel-friendly

Auto shut-off

2 year warranty

Designed and engineered in Australia SHOP NOW

02 Interchangeable Blow Dry Brush $159 at Mermade Hair With one base and three heads, this hair tool really can do it all. You can dry, smooth and style with this single tool, making your hair routine super quick and simple. Size: 60mm barrel Colours: Pink, Black Key features: Flexible bristles

Three heat settings

360 degree airflow

Ionic technology curbs flyaways and adds shine

Detachable design allows for versatility, easy storage and travel

Wet or dry use

2 year warranty SHOP NOW

03 Spin Curling Tong $109 at Mermade Hair This revolutionary hair curler uses a rotating barrel that does the hard work for you. Effortless curls have never been so quick and easy! Size: 25mm barrel Colours: Pink, Black Key features: Automatic curling action

Easy to use

Fast styling

Ionic technology protects hair and reduces frizz

Advanced heat technology

Includes heat protection glove

2 year warranty SHOP NOW

04 Straightener $109 at Mermade Hair This mini straightener is set to be your new on-the-go best friend. Its portability makes it the perfect tool to tame those midday flyaways and touch up your hair no matter where you are. Size: 28mm barrel Colour: Pink Key features: Floating plates suit all hair types

Lightweight design

Temperature control

Ionic technology creates shine and curbs flyaways

Ceramic plates create long lasting, silky and shiny hair

Advanced heat technology

2 year warranty SHOP NOW

05 Mermade PRO Hair Waver $109 at Mermade Hair Mermade Hair’s most viral and best-selling product is by far their PRO Hair Waver. Countless celebrities have been spotted using this tool, including Rita Ora, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Kourtney Kardashian – so you know it has the celeb tick of approval! Size: 32mm barrel Colours: Pink, Black Key features: Super easy to use

Advanced ceramic barrels

Crimp-free design

Three XL barrels

Advanced heat technology

Multiple heat settings

2 year warranty SHOP NOW

