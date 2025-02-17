When it comes to using heat to style your hair, there are many things you need to take into consideration. Do you want a curl? A bouncy blowout? A simple straighten?
With so many tools on the market, it can be hard to deduce which ones are effective yet not damaging, as well as don’t break the bank. If you’re on the hunt for your next hair tool, Mermade Hair is an Aussie brand that should definitely be on your radar.
Mermade Hair is an Australian founded hair brand whose ethos is to create tools that are easy, affordable, and effective. They’ve launched multiple viral hair tools that are loved by celebrities, hair stylists, and the everyday person.
They feature advanced heat technology and ionic ceramic to ensure your hair is always protected, making them the perfect everyday tool.
So, whether you’re after a new straightener, curler, thermal brush or hair dryer, these are Mermade Hair’s best hair tools to shop!
01
Infrared Thermal Brush
$129 at Mermade Hair
This innovative tool is a heated round brush that delivers volume, shape and bounce.
The advanced technology also helps to reduce frizz and leave you with a shiny and effortlessly chic blowout.
Size: 32mm barrel
Colour: Pink
Key features:
- Infrared light beam smooths and locks in moisture
- Easy to use
- Multiple heat settings
- Travel-friendly
- Auto shut-off
- 2 year warranty
- Designed and engineered in Australia
02
Interchangeable Blow Dry Brush
$159 at Mermade Hair
With one base and three heads, this hair tool really can do it all.
You can dry, smooth and style with this single tool, making your hair routine super quick and simple.
Size: 60mm barrel
Colours: Pink, Black
Key features:
- Flexible bristles
- Three heat settings
- 360 degree airflow
- Ionic technology curbs flyaways and adds shine
- Detachable design allows for versatility, easy storage and travel
- Wet or dry use
- 2 year warranty
03
Spin Curling Tong
$109 at Mermade Hair
This revolutionary hair curler uses a rotating barrel that does the hard work for you.
Effortless curls have never been so quick and easy!
Size: 25mm barrel
Colours: Pink, Black
Key features:
- Automatic curling action
- Easy to use
- Fast styling
- Ionic technology protects hair and reduces frizz
- Advanced heat technology
- Includes heat protection glove
- 2 year warranty
04
Straightener
$109 at Mermade Hair
This mini straightener is set to be your new on-the-go best friend.
Its portability makes it the perfect tool to tame those midday flyaways and touch up your hair no matter where you are.
Size: 28mm barrel
Colour: Pink
Key features:
- Floating plates suit all hair types
- Lightweight design
- Temperature control
- Ionic technology creates shine and curbs flyaways
- Ceramic plates create long lasting, silky and shiny hair
- Advanced heat technology
- 2 year warranty
05
Mermade PRO Hair Waver
$109 at Mermade Hair
Mermade Hair’s most viral and best-selling product is by far their PRO Hair Waver.
Countless celebrities have been spotted using this tool, including Rita Ora, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Kourtney Kardashian – so you know it has the celeb tick of approval!
Size: 32mm barrel
Colours: Pink, Black
Key features:
- Super easy to use
- Advanced ceramic barrels
- Crimp-free design
- Three XL barrels
- Advanced heat technology
- Multiple heat settings
- 2 year warranty