
Elevate your styling game with these celebrity-approved heated hair tools from Mermade Hair

Innovative and affordable.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Journalist
When it comes to using heat to style your hair, there are many things you need to take into consideration. Do you want a curl? A bouncy blowout? A simple straighten?

With so many tools on the market, it can be hard to deduce which ones are effective yet not damaging, as well as don’t break the bank. If you’re on the hunt for your next hair tool, Mermade Hair is an Aussie brand that should definitely be on your radar.

Rita Ora and Sofia Richie are just two of many celebrities who love Mermade Hair. (Credit: Instagram)

Mermade Hair is an Australian founded hair brand whose ethos is to create tools that are easy, affordable, and effective. They’ve launched multiple viral hair tools that are loved by celebrities, hair stylists, and the everyday person.

They feature advanced heat technology and ionic ceramic to ensure your hair is always protected, making them the perfect everyday tool.

So, whether you’re after a new straightener, curler, thermal brush or hair dryer, these are Mermade Hair’s best hair tools to shop!

01

Infrared Thermal Brush

$129 at Mermade Hair

This innovative tool is a heated round brush that delivers volume, shape and bounce.

The advanced technology also helps to reduce frizz and leave you with a shiny and effortlessly chic blowout.

Size: 32mm barrel

Colour: Pink

Key features:

  • Infrared light beam smooths and locks in moisture
  • Easy to use
  • Multiple heat settings
  • Travel-friendly 
  • Auto shut-off
  • 2 year warranty
  • Designed and engineered in Australia
02

Interchangeable Blow Dry Brush

$159 at Mermade Hair

With one base and three heads, this hair tool really can do it all.

You can dry, smooth and style with this single tool, making your hair routine super quick and simple.

Size: 60mm barrel

Colours: Pink, Black

Key features:

  • Flexible bristles
  • Three heat settings
  • 360 degree airflow
  • Ionic technology curbs flyaways and adds shine
  • Detachable design allows for versatility, easy storage and travel
  • Wet or dry use
  • 2 year warranty
03

Spin Curling Tong

$109 at Mermade Hair

This revolutionary hair curler uses a rotating barrel that does the hard work for you.

Effortless curls have never been so quick and easy!

Size: 25mm barrel

Colours: Pink, Black

Key features:

  • Automatic curling action
  • Easy to use
  • Fast styling
  • Ionic technology protects hair and reduces frizz
  • Advanced heat technology
  • Includes heat protection glove
  • 2 year warranty
04

Straightener

$109 at Mermade Hair

This mini straightener is set to be your new on-the-go best friend.

Its portability makes it the perfect tool to tame those midday flyaways and touch up your hair no matter where you are.

Size: 28mm barrel

Colour: Pink

Key features:

  • Floating plates suit all hair types
  • Lightweight design
  • Temperature control
  • Ionic technology creates shine and curbs flyaways
  • Ceramic plates create long lasting, silky and shiny hair
  • Advanced heat technology
  • 2 year warranty
05

Mermade PRO Hair Waver

$109 at Mermade Hair

Mermade Hair’s most viral and best-selling product is by far their PRO Hair Waver.

Countless celebrities have been spotted using this tool, including Rita Ora, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Kourtney Kardashian – so you know it has the celeb tick of approval!

Size: 32mm barrel

Colours: Pink, Black

Key features:

  • Super easy to use
  • Advanced ceramic barrels
  • Crimp-free design
  • Three XL barrels
  • Advanced heat technology
  • Multiple heat settings
  • 2 year warranty
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Journalist Charlotte Knoke Digital Content Producer

