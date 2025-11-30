Why the royals should be worried about “comeback queen” Fergie

At the moment, Sarah Ferguson is holed up in Royal Lodge licking her wounds after being ousted by the royal family.

However, royal experts warn the palace should be worried that “comeback queen” Fergie is a ticking time bomb, who is just waiting for the right opportunity to spill decades of palace secrets.

Rumours are rife that the former Duchess is going to sit down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey or even release a tell-all book, royal correspondent Phil Dampier tells Woman’s Day in his new column.

Unlike her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who has been offered a cottage on Sandringham Estate, the 66-year-old has been hung out to dry by the royal family and is reportedly scrambling to find somewhere to live in the new year.

“They had one job and that was to neutralise the threat she poses without turning her into an active enemy with a revenge narrative,” PR expert Georgina Heffernan told Phil.

“Somehow no one at Buckingham Palace saw it coming,” she continued. “Either they’re blissfully strategising in an alternative universe, or they genuinely believed she’d quietly fade away after 40 years of collecting receipts.

While Andrew has been offered a cottage on Sandringham Estate, Fergie has been left to find her own accommodation. Credit: Getty.

“Spoiler alert: Babe NO!”

Fergie’s PR man James Henderson said the former duchess has “had battle after battle, and she has done so much for so many people” and will now be looking out for number one.

The news comes just weeks after it was reported that Fergie is drowning her sorrows at The Doghouse, a custom-built bar the former couple installed behind Royal Lodge.

“Sarah is spending quite a lot of evenings in The Doghouse,” an insider told The Sun earlier this month. “She drinks in there with friends and staff to escape from what is going on in her life generally. And while she is there, she takes advice on what to do next.”

“Luckily Sarah has quite a few staff left working for her who really like her, and she is really leaning on them for support,” they added.

The insider also revealed the former Duchess of York is “not in a good place” and is panicking about what comes next.

In a previous column, Phil claimed Fergie has turned to her favourite drink for support during this testing time.

Royal experts say the palace should brace itself for Fergie to unleash decades of royal secrets. Credit: Getty.

“Sarah has been drinking a fair bit, but then she always has, loving Laurent-Perrier pink champagne,” a source told Phil.

In the column, Phil also claimed that Fergie is looking forward to dating again once she’s no longer living under the same roof as her ex-husband.

“And she’s now joking that when she lives separately from Andrew it will make it easier to date again,” a source told him. “She has quipped about becoming a ‘cougar’ and is on the lookout for a younger man who can satisfy her in every way.

“She wants someone to make her laugh again, but also attend to her romantic needs.”

