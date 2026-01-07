Prince Harry’s plan to reunite with Prince William at L.A football match: “He’s keen to make it up”

PHIL DAMPIER OPINION

It’s all kicking off for the royals in America this year!

Prince Harry is hoping that visits by the King and the Prince of Wales to the States will enable him to meet with his family and bury the hatchet.

The prodigal son is said to be “desperate” for Charles to be reunited with his grandchildren, who he hasn’t seen for nearly four years.

And Harry also hopes his shared love of football will mean he can make it up with his brother William as well.

There’s a lot to play for, it’s a game of two halves and they may need penalties and extra time, but can any of this happen?

Putting the soccer analogies to one side, I have my doubts, but what do we know for sure?

(Credit: Getty)

King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected in the US in April, the first visit by a reigning monarch in almost 20 years.

Hosted by royal fan President Trump, the visit is being timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Trump has made no secret of his love for the royals, which can be traced back to his Scottish mother Mary who adored the late Queen Elizabeth, and he never looks happier than when he is in their company.

Next up Prince William is set to attend several matches during the FIFA World Cup, which is being held in June and July in the US, Canada and Mexico.

He is of course patron of the Football Association, but he is also a massive footie fan, supporting Aston Villa and playing the sport when he can.

Arsenal supporter Harry is planning to see some of England’s games, but the question is…will the brothers meet?

A Palace insider tells me : “It would be a great opportunity and a relaxed atmosphere, but who knows?

“Harry is keener to make it up, but I’m not sure William is ready to forgive him for the comments he has made, particularly smearing his wife Catherine as a racist.”

A recent report has said Harry would love his father to travel to California and meet him and Meghan with their kids Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, in Montecito.

I’m not ruling it out, but it’s highly unlikely,

(Credit: Getty)

Although the King has said his cancer treatment will be scaled down this year, I’m told that may be temporary.

“He is not cancer free and will need more treatment” said a source.

“But he gets very tired so the treatment will be left off for a couple of weeks so that he can enjoy the trip.

“He might also be going to Canada, where he is head of state, so there’s a lot to pack in.

“But extending it to California might be a step too far, so maybe Harry could bring the children to the East Coast for a meeting.

“Certainly the King would love to see his grandchildren, who he barely knows, again.”

And that would be a result.

