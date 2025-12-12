King Charles “shares good news” about his cancer journey

King Charles has given a moving speech about his journey with cancer, revealing he is able to reduce his treatment after almost 18 months.

“Today, I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders’, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year,” he said.

“This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the 50% of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives.”

Speaking of the importance of early diagnosis, he said: “I know, too, what a difference it has made in my own case, enabling me to continue leading a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment.”

The 77-year-old didn’t reveal the specific type of cancer he has.

His statement comes as part of a campaign for Stand Up To Cancer. It’s believed the King wanted to share his experience to emphasise the importance of early cancer checks.”

The video was recorded two weeks ago at Clarence House.

Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024, after it was discovered during a routine prostate procedure. He has been undergoing treatment ever since. He initially took a break from public duties, but resumed public events in April 2024. This year he has kept a full schedule, hosting a record number of state visits and travelling to Canada and Italy.

The King has spoken before about the emotional impact of cancer, calling it “daunting and at times frightening,” while praising the compassion of medical staff and carers.

