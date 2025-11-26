Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Meghan Markle gears up for royal title showdown: Duchess ‘ready to fight’ Prince William’s next move

She's been “consulting with various legal experts".
When it comes to her title, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle isn’t planning to go down without a fight!

According to royal insiders, Meghan is bracing for what could be an unprecedented move by her estranged brother-in-law, Prince William, to challenge the Sussex titles once he becomes king.

With the conversation around royal titles intensifying following King Charles’ decision to strip Prince Andrew of his remaining honours, speculation has turned toward whether the same fate could befall the exiled Sussexes.

Some sources claim Meghan is already preparing for a legal showdown.

One insider told Woman’s Day that the actress has been “consulting with various legal experts” in California about what options – if any – she might have should William attempt to remove the Duchess of Sussex title.

“Meghan’s not taking any chances and she’s willing to fight to keep her title. She’s consulting with various legal experts on what strategies she can use to keep her duchess name – and she may actually have a case,” a source tells us.

“There’s no doubt on several occasions the King’s conveniently turned a blind eye to her capitalising on her title – she even sends gift cards out with ‘HRH’ on them.”

According to these reports, Meghan allegedly views any future challenge from William as evidence that the dispute is personal.

“If William even tries it, she thinks it proves that it’s personal,” the insider claims. “She’s building up what she considers to be an empire and she plans on using the California courts to defend a California business.”

These rumours only add fuel to the growing narrative that Meghan is doubling down on her duchess identity precisely because she sees storm clouds gathering on the horizon.

As recent commentary has suggested, her increasingly forceful use of the title – both in public and in commercial endeavours – may be less about confidence and more about preemptive branding.

With William reportedly signalling that “big changes are coming,” the stage is being set for a confrontation that could redefine the Sussexes’ future.

