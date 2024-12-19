TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses baby loss. Reader discretion is advised.

The Block’s foreman and previous contestants, Dan Reilly and Dani Wales have confirmed the unfortunate passing of their daughter.

Their first child together, Billie Vera Reilly passed ten days after her birth. Dan and Dani took to Instagram on December 20 to confirm the news.

(Credit: Instagram)

“Billie Vera Reilly 8/12/24 – 18/12/24,” Dani began.

“It is with insurmountable grief that we share the news that our daughter Billie, has passed on from this life and into the next at just 10 days young.

“In Billie’s short time in this world, she taught us an intensity of both love and pain we never knew possible. She taught us what really matters. Billie was so wanted, so loved and she made us parents… and what an honor it is to be her mummy and daddy. She will always be our daughter.

“It’s clear to us that Billie was far too good for this world but if we know anything for sure, it’s that Billie’s legacy will make an impact greater than all of us.”

Dani continued to thank the photographer who captured family photos, and the nurses, doctors and other staff members who cared for their daughter.

“If you’re in a position to, you can make a donation in Billie’s honor to The Royal Women’s Hospital,” they encouraged.

Dani and Dan have asked their followers for privacy in this difficult time.

“Lastly, we understand there will be questions, and so many of the answers we just don’t have yet. We’ll share more in time but for now we ask for privacy as we work through this together and with our loved ones.”

“We love you Billie,” Dani concluded.

(Credit: Instagram)

Dan and Dani announced they were expecting a baby in July 2024, with their beloved dogs Hazel and Olive by their side.

Fans have been closely following the couples journey in love and career since they first appeared on The Block in 2012.

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. You can call the SANDS 24/7 bereavement support line on 1300 308 307 or visit the website.

