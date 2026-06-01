Why we’re investing in living rooms that feel like cinemas

Living rooms are increasingly becoming the true hub of the home. It’s where we retreat after a hard day, sink into the sofa and let a great show do the rest. Whether it’s a nail-biting drama, reality TV gold or long-running favourite, switching on to switch off is a national ritual.

Advertisement

And the shows we’re watching have never demanded more from our screens. From blockbuster streaming releases to live sport, we are transforming our living rooms into immersive entertainment spaces. And the latest generation of designer smart TVs are leading the shift.

At the forefront, TCL’s new SQD Mini-LED TVs range – including the X11L, C8L and C7L – brings exceptional depth, contrast and colour into the home, creating the kind of cinematic picture quality that once belonged only to the movies. Paired with Bang & Olufsen audio, the sound is as on point as the picture. Even in bright living rooms, detail remains crisp and true-to-life. Meanwhile the ultra-slim design means the screen becomes a complementary part of a beautifully styled interior. Featuring Google TV with Gemini*, the new TCL SQD Mini-LED TVs deliver a smarter, more intuitive viewing experience with a level of interaction rarely seen in traditional smart TVs.

As Australians continue to embrace slower nights in and more intentional living spaces, the humble telly has evolved into something far more considered. It’s part entertainment hub, part design statement, and increasingly the centrepiece of how Australians choose to live.

What we’re watching Now

From British drama to sharp political satire, the TV WEEK team shares the shows they’d argue are worth clearing the schedule for. And, yes, worth watching on the best screen you can find.

Advertisement

Hayley Squires and Aml Ameen in LEGENDS. Credit: Sally Mais/Netflix

“I have to say that I am hooked by this season of Farmer Wants A Wife on Seven. It gets me every season! I am enjoying that some of the farmers this year are fathers, adds another element into it and makes it feel like real-world dating.” Amber Giles, Editorial Director

“I’m watching LEGENDS on Netflix. As someone who grew up in the UK in the 80s and 90s, this gripped me from the start, thanks to the nostalgic and the original landscape – including the old phone boxes! Steve Coogan and Hayley Squires from Call the Midwife are bloody brilliant too. LOVE!” Sarah Hadnam, Art Director

“I’m watching Who Do You Think You Are? on SBS. True stories are always the most interesting ones… and I love how nearly all the celebrities end up in tears, even if they think they won’t.” Helen Vnuk, Writer

Advertisement

“I love Have You Been Paying Attention? On 10! Tom and Co always bring lots of fun and laughs to my Monday night.” Julie, Picture Editor

“As a reality fan, I’m obsessed with Stan’s new series Turned On: Dirty Sexy Money. It’s a fascinating and spicy look into the lives of Australia’s most profitable OnlyFans stars. With their unique work lives and interpersonal drama, it’s a must-watch.” Laura Masia, Digital Editor

“I am currently trying to win the bragging rights by acing the family competition while we watch The Floor on Nine! You can’t go past a classic game show to entertain the whole crowd!” Tamara Cullen, Deputy Editor

“There’s one show I never miss these days – it makes me laugh, sigh and occasionally shout out in disbelief every week. Planet America (ABC) with John Barron and the Chaser’s Chas Licciardello has the exact right mix of cheeky comedy, informed commentary and dry Aussie sarcasm. It’s a genius way to keep up-to-date and they must never stop making it!” Jane Price, Copy Editor

Advertisement

“Set inside a failing theatre company, Bad Company on the ABC is a blast. I can’t get enough of watching comedy queens Kitty Flangan and Anne Edmonds taking verbal swipes at each other.” Stephen Downie, Writer

* Disclaimer: The Gemini for TV experience is optimised for large screen experiences. Results may vary. Check responses for accuracy. Gemini is available in select countries, languages, and to users 18+

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.