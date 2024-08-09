We firmly believe experience gifts are the best kind of gift one can give.

There’s no question about whether a gift will fit, be loved, or just sit in a drawer for the rest of eternity. No, the experience gift gives your loved one something more unattainable—a memory they will cherish forever.

A particularly good option for the man in your life who is notoriously difficult to buy for and can’t possibly own any more pairs of socks and jocks, there’s an experience gift for every interest from foodies to those who live in the fast lane.

The best experience gifts for men

Below, we round up some of the best experience gifts to give the men in your life, whatever the occasion.

V8 Race Car Driving 6 Laps $450 at RedBalloon Leave spectators awestruck and make his childhood dreams come true as you zoom around in a real V8 race car at lightning speeds at a professional race track in Sydney. A highly skilled instructor will be seated beside you, giving you live tuition through a headset as you tackle the circuit. Editor's note: Caution! I sent the father of my kids and he's now planning to quit his job to become a racing car driver! Key features: Six drive laps around the north circuit Sydney Motorsport Park

Can bring spectators to watch

Receive ongoing in-car tuition from a professional driver

Jet Fighter Flight $1500 at Adrenaline For those who hate being tied down, flying experiences are the ultimate gift. Personally, we think if you want to win at Father's Day you can't go wrong with this 20-minute flight on an actual fighter jet. But Adrenaline offers other options like hot air ballooning to more extreme heights like skydiving, helicopter trips, aerobatics and seaplanes. Key features: Jet fighter flight in a L-39 Albatros Jet

G-forces going at speeds of 800km/h

A Custom Dad Token $43 at Hardtofind For the personalised experience you can't find online, whether it's dinner at his favourite restaurant or a weekend getaway you've booked yourself, these sweet and customisable tokens are the perfect delivery. Key features: Personalise with up to 60 characters

Designed and printed by Ellie Ellie (Sussex, UK)

Made from aluminium with a brush gold effect

A Relaxing Escape via Airbnb Book a getaway to the city or country of your choice this Father's Day and take some to unwind, unplug and reconnect in the comfort of luxury accommodation. Whether you're staying in Byron Bay to Brussels, there are plenty of options to choose from. Key features: Choose from a range of dreamy locations

Luxe accommodations to homey stays

The Freedom Gift Card from $150 at Endota We're all in need of some TLC, encourage him to refresh following a relaxing massage of his choice at Endota. This gift voucher allows him to pick the treatment that best works for his needs so he can truly unwind. If he loves a voucher you can check out our favourites too. Key features: Any facial, massage, body or beauty treatment

Award-winning skincare and wellness products

Drive An F1 Style Race Car $499 at Adrenaline For those with the need for speed, there's a huge range of driving experiences available country-wide from laps in a v8 race car to quad biking sand dunes and, for those Drive To Survive fans, laps in a Formula 1 style car. Key features: 10 laps in an F1-style Formula Ford racecar

Drive the car to your limits with no rev-limiters

Point Cook Homestead Ghost Tour from $41 at Experience Oz Do you have a dad or partner who loves all things that go bump in the night? You can never go wrong with a ghost tour! The good news is there are options available in many cities including Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Gold Coast. Key features: The country home of the Chirnside family

Point Cook Homestead

Key features 3

