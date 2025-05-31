M*A*S*H star Loretta Swit dies, aged 87: “She made the most of her time here”

Tributes have flooded in after Loretta Swit, who played Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on M*A*S*H, has died, aged 87.

The beloved star was found dead at her New York apartment on Friday morning by her maid.

Her death was confirmed by her publicist, Harlan Boll, and police believe the Emmy-winning actress died of natural causes.

Tributes from M*A*S*H cast members

Loretta’s M*A*S*H co-star Alan Alda, 89, who played her on-screen love interest, Hawkeye, posted a heartfelt tribute to her.

“Loretta was a supremely talented actor,” Alan, 89, posted on X. “She deserved all her 10 EMMY nominations and her 2 wins. But more than acting her part, she created it.”

He continued, “She worked hard in showing the writing staff how they could turn the character from a one joke sexist stereotype into a real person – with real feelings and ambitions.”

“We celebrated the day the script came out listing her character not as Hot Lips, but as Margaret. Loretta made the most of her time here.”

Loretta’s role on M*A*S*H

Her death has come as a shock for many. She hadn’t been ill and had posted on her Instagram account just four days before she died.

M*A*S*H ran for 11 years between 1972 and 1983. Based on life at the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical hospital, which gave the show its name, Loretta featured in 241 episodes – one of the show’s longest running stars.

She was the only main female character in the show, and was known as ‘Hot Lips’ after in the show her character’s intimate moments were broadcast on a microphone for the whole camp to hear.

Loretta reportedly hated the nickname for her character and tried to get the writers to drop it.