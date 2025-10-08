Kristen Davis apologises to Sex And The City co-star in candid podcast episode: “I don’t think I was nice to you”

Sex and the City‘s Kristen Davis, who played Charlotte on the hit show, has apologised to her former co-star for snubbing her on set.

On Davis‘ podcast Are You A Charlotte? she admitted she wasn’t very nice to her co-star Bridget Moynahan and issued a public apology, sans post it note.

Moynahan appeared in the original Sex and the City series as Mr Big’s (Chris Noth) wife, Natasha. She also returned for the revival, And Just Like That.

Moynahan played Mr Big’s wife during his affair with Davis’ onscreen bestie, Carrie (Credit: HBO)

Davis, 60, explained her ritual for welcoming new cast members to the show when speaking with Moynahan on her podcast, “Normally, what I would do for guest star people—which were normally men—I would go and try to proactively be friendly because it is such a scary situation.”

But, “I don’t think I was that nice to you” she confessed with embarrassment.

“I internalised Charlotte’s world view, I was less forgiving if you were somebody that I felt like was threatening my friend.”

In the show, Charlotte’s best friend Carrie is sleeping with Moynahan’s onscreen husband and Carrie’s believed soul mate at the time, Mr Big.

Moynahan confirmed “she was not nice to me!” but quickly added, “don’t worry, it’s ok now!”

Davis was fiercely protective of her on screen best friend, Carrie Bradshaw (Credit: HBO)

“I feel really bad because we were all young-ish and you were new and I just feel bad” Kristen apologised, “I have always felt really guilty about it.”

But, it seemed like the Cayote Ugly actress is more than used to it.

“Because [the fans] all love Big and Carrie together and somehow I was in the way, I actually said out loud sometimes, ‘No, she was having an affair with my husband!'” Bridget told Davis with a laugh.

“People used to glare at me in public like I was the one who stole Big!” she added.

Now, it’s nothing but best friend vibes between the two.

Davis, who played Charlotte on Sex and the City, now has a podcast Are You A Charlotte? Credit: Getty

“We would run into each other at the gym all the time,” Moynahan shared. But she was left confused by Davis being “being so nice.”

Davis admitted she was able to be a “normal person” years later at the gym because they “weren’t in character anymore.”

The two appeared as co-stars in the follow up (and now cancelled) And Just Like That on HBO.

You can stream Sex and the City and And Just Like That on HBO Max.

Thank god the girls aren’t fighting anymore!

