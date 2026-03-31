Kmart’s autumn fashion collection is here – and going viral

Step into the new season with style and ease as Kmart unveils its latest fashion drop. From everyday essentials to on-trend statement pieces, this collection is all about effortless dressing that fits seamlessly into your wardrobe and your lifestyle.

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At the heart of it all is the new core denim range, designed to be your go-to foundation. Think flattering fits, versatile washes, and timeless cuts that you can dress up or down, season after season. Whether you’re pairing your favourite jeans with elevated basics or layering up with fresh textures, these pieces make styling simple.

Alongside denim, discover a line-up of fabulous new-season fashion and accessories that brings a modern edge to classic looks. From cosy knits to standout outerwear such as fabulously priced coats and must-have accessories, it’s everything you need to refresh your wardrobe without overthinking it. Your next favourite outfit starts here.

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