Kmart’s autumn fashion collection is here – and going viral

Step into the new season with style and ease as Kmart unveils its latest fashion drop. From everyday essentials to on-trend statement pieces, this collection is all about effortless dressing that fits seamlessly into your wardrobe and your lifestyle.
At the heart of it all is the new core denim range, designed to be your go-to foundation. Think flattering fits, versatile washes, and timeless cuts that you can dress up or down, season after season. Whether you’re pairing your favourite jeans with elevated basics or layering up with fresh textures, these pieces make styling simple.
Alongside denim, discover a line-up of fabulous new-season fashion and accessories that brings a modern edge to classic looks. From cosy knits to standout outerwear such as fabulously priced coats and must-have accessories, it’s everything you need to refresh your wardrobe without overthinking it. Your next favourite outfit starts here.
Double denim gets an edgy twist with silver studding, blending classic indigo layers with bold, light-catching hardware. Elevate your daily denim with this fabulous ensemble.
Black denim is elevated with subtle diamante details, adding a refined shimmer to a sleek, understated look.
A check flannel skirt and cosy knit paired with long boots brings an easy, country-tinged charm with a polished edge.
Jeans gets an instant upgrade with heels and a chic top, striking the perfect balance between casual and elevated.
Wide-leg jeans paired with a soft, relaxed cardigan or kni and ballet flats create an effortless, laid-back look with a touch of understated elegance.
MUST-HAVE BOOTS
Block Heel Ankle Boots $30 from Kmart
These stone microsuede boots offer a soft, neutral finish with a luxe feel, adding an effortless finish to day to day looks.