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Kmart’s autumn fashion collection is here – and going viral

Check out Kmart's latest fashion drop!
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Step into the new season with style and ease as Kmart unveils its latest fashion drop. From everyday essentials to on-trend statement pieces, this collection is all about effortless dressing that fits seamlessly into your wardrobe and your lifestyle.

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At the heart of it all is the new core denim range, designed to be your go-to foundation. Think flattering fits, versatile washes, and timeless cuts that you can dress up or down, season after season. Whether you’re pairing your favourite jeans with elevated basics or layering up with fresh textures, these pieces make styling simple.

Alongside denim, discover a line-up of fabulous new-season fashion and accessories that brings a modern edge to classic looks. From cosy knits to standout outerwear such as fabulously priced coats and must-have accessories, it’s everything you need to refresh your wardrobe without overthinking it. Your next favourite outfit starts here.

(Credit: Kmart)

DOUBLE DENIM

Studded Shirt $30 from Kmart
Stud Jeans $35 from Kmart
Chunky Loafers $25 from Kmart

Double denim gets an edgy twist with silver studding, blending classic indigo layers with bold, light-catching hardware. Elevate your daily denim with this fabulous ensemble.

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(Credit: Kmart)

DAZZLE WITH DIAMONTE

Diamonte Denim Shirt $30 from Kmart
Diamonte Jeans
Ankle High Heel Boots $35 from Kmart

Black denim is elevated with subtle diamante details, adding a refined shimmer to a sleek, understated look.

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(Credit: Kmart)

AUTUMN SKIRT ENSEMBLE

Jacquard Jumper $25 from Kmart
Asymmetrical Flannel Skirt $25 from Kmart
High Zip PU Long Boots $39 from Kmart

A check flannel skirt and cosy knit paired with long boots brings an easy, country-tinged charm with a polished edge.

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(Credit: Kmart)

ELEVATED DENIM

Top $xxx from Kmart
Barrel Leg Jeans $30 from Kmart
Flower Stud Earrings $4 from Kmart
Cushion Toe Post Heels $14 from Kmart

Jeans gets an instant upgrade with heels and a chic top, striking the perfect balance between casual and elevated.

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(Credit: Kmart)

EVERY DAY DENIM

Wide Leg Jeans $25 from Kmart
Frill Hem Cardigan $20 from Kmart
Crescent Crossbody Bag $15 from Kmart
Soft Strap Ballet Flats $15 from Kmart

Wide-leg jeans paired with a soft, relaxed cardigan or kni and ballet flats create an effortless, laid-back look with a touch of understated elegance.

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(Credit: Kmart)

MUST-HAVE BOOTS

Block Heel Ankle Boots $30 from Kmart


These stone microsuede boots offer a soft, neutral finish with a luxe feel, adding an effortless finish to day to day looks.

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Profile picture of Janine Donovan
Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

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