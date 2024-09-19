To many Australians, he is the gardening expert and television personality, but to Jamie’s Durie’s three children he is just ‘dad’.

Jamie’s journey into fatherhood began at the young age of 23, welcoming his first-born Taylor with an ex-girlfriend he met at 18 years old.

Jamie with his eldest daughter Taylor in August 2024. (Credit: Getty)

In 2018, Jamie confessed to Sunday Life that Taylor, now roughly 26, was following in his footsteps to “become a floral designer.”

A few years later, the TV star was linked to now-fiancé Ameka Jane in 2020 after being spotted on a romantic getaway in the Blue Mountains. Jamie was head over heels for Ameka as he shared snaps from their romantic dinner and horseback riding adventures.

“Beautiful stay at the One and Only with my One and Only,” he wrote on Instagram.

While the couple haven’t confirmed how their paths cross, it is believed Jamie met Ameka in LA, where she was based at the time and he spent half of his time visiting his daughter Taylor.

Jamie and Ameka got engaged in 2021. (Credit: Instagram)

More than a year later, the gardening guru got engaged for the third time. Sharing the joyous photos of Ameka’s new accessory and the ‘magical’ setting to Instagram.

“She said YES! Thrilled to announce our engagement. Thank you to my beautiful @amekajane for turning my life upside down,” he wrote. “I couldn’t be happier. Magic night for a magic girl.”

From their love grew a family as Jamie and Ameka welcomed their first child together in July 2022, little Beau Durie.

“My heart is overflowing ❤️,” he captioned the announcement post. “We are thrilled to introduce you to our beautiful baby girl… Beau Durie. Words can’t describe how proud I am of my girls.. Thank-you my beautiful Ameka for bringing so much joy into our lives.”

The new parents were basking in the joy of having a baby around the house, but it wasn’t much later when they welcomed Nash David Durie in February 2023.

“Words can’t describe how grateful we are,” he wrote.

“Thank you to my beautiful @amekajane for making this dream come true. Our family heart is full with three beautiful children 🥰♥️ Thank you every one for all your beautiful wishes, we are overwhelmed.”

As of 2024, the family are taking their adventures to the television screen in a Channel Seven program, Growing Home with Jamie Durie featuring Ameka, three-year-old Beau and one-year-old Nash.