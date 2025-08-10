Your weekly horoscope for August 11 – 17, 2025

Feeling curious about what the week ahead might bring? Whether you’re starting fresh, sorting through love and life stuff, or just hoping for a little direction, the stars are here to help.
Take a moment for yourself and check out your weekly horoscope. It’s your personal guide from the universe; offering gentle insight, a little reassurance, and maybe even the nudge you’ve been waiting for.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Socially, things are buzzing, so stop pushing so hard and let your hair down. Someone’s behaviour may have tested your patience, but Mercury’s directional shift could bring some breakthroughs. By Friday, your renewed passion and zest for life should be clear to all.
STAR TIP: As the sun transits through Leo, new clothes or cosmetics may prove irresistible.
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
As spring draws closer, people from your past will start popping up on your radar. A stream of meetings and social events could add to the busyness, or with your curiosity piquing, an interesting new hobby or pastime might capture your attention. Why not try a few classes?
STAR TIP: Playing the dating game? A pal’s suggestion might warrant a closer look.
Libra
September 24 – October 23
It’s nice to be there for others, but make sure you find time for yourself as well. If you need to unwind, jump into a creative outlet – sing, dance, decorate or step up your walks with a chatty friend. Alternatively, why not cruise a couple of art galleries or craft markets?
STAR TIP: To attract luck, place a crystal or sun-catcher near an eastern window.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Can you feel a weight lifting? After a long month in reverse, Mercury is picking up speed. For many, frustration will fade as an idea that germinated over winter starts to grow. Confident stars are adding to your shine, so believe in yourself and prepare to take flight.
STAR TIP: For career-minded types, there may be an award or promotion offer.
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
What an industrious person you can be. Behind the scenes work will keep many Archers busy this month, or a project that’s close to your heart could utilise your skills. A significant gift or precious heirloom is heading your way, and it might just trigger a fascinating conversation.
STAR TIP: For lovebirds, this weekend’s stars may cast an almost magical glow.
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
Asserting your own independence could become a priority through spring, so don’t let anyone’s criticism deter you. Dreams can come true under stars like these, so launch into something that you’ve been dreaming about, or if need be, start looking at updating your skills.
STAR TIP: At home, why not liven things up with a new rug or add a splash of colour?
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Ready to get honest? As Mercury jolts into motion, someone might reveal their true feelings. Talks may be intense, but they could propel you into a more positive phase. To counterbalance the emotion, have a look for something physical and throw yourself into it.
STAR TIP: In the mood for romance? Plan something exciting for Sunday.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Feeling pulled in various directions? Your social stars are shining brightly, but so too are quieter, more mystical ones. Balance the fun with plenty of downtime, and look for ways to calm your mind. Yoga or meditation classes might be just the tonic you need.
STAR TIP: Promises made under Tuesday’s quiet moon might vanish before your eyes.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Your desire for change should inspire new patterns for living this month – health, fitness and even your spending are in the spotlight. Singles, someone’s magnetic pull might be growing stronger by the day – with your courage charging up, think about making a move.
STAR TIP: Saturday’s social stars are made for reunions and get-togethers.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Mercury’s shift into forward gear spells some good news. Why not celebrate by spending some of that hard-earned cash, or even test-drive a new car? An indulgent weekend is on the cards, and it’s just what you need following a particularly stressful month. Enjoy a few little treats!
STAR TIP: Laughter is the best medicine, so catch up with old friends.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
The celestial brake has been released, so try to relax. By the weekend an important decision will be made, or information that you’ve been hanging on to might finally be revealed. Adding to the buzz, a huge breakthrough at work could earn you the kudos you deserve.
STAR TIP: Exciting travel plans may be percolating, but don’t rush into decisions.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Good news could add a spring to your step, but don’t rush into something you might regret. Take your time and consider all angles, particularly where finances are involved. For many, it’s about balancing your own needs with both your work and family responsibilities.
STAR TIP: Parents may see a kid progress over the coming month.