Edwina Bartholomew on her unique family setup: ‘It’s working well right now’

Sunrise news presenter Edwina Bartholomew is in a good place right now – or, rather, two good places.

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Three days a week, she’s in Sydney, on her own, where she can focus on her breakfast TV role, from Monday to Wednesday.

The other four days, she’s in the NSW Central West town of Carcoar, where her husband, Neil Varcoe, and their two children live all week.

Edwina lives with her husband Neil Varcoe and their two kids. (Image: Supplied)

At the moment, Edwina has no immediate plans to join her family full-time in Carcoar.

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“It’s working well right now so I don’t anticipate an imminent move,” Edwina, 42, tells TV WEEK.

“I think I underestimated how nice it was to just have a couple of nights of uninterrupted sleep.”

On her three days in Sydney, as well as the time in the studio with the Sunrise team, Edwina likes to have “a little bit of time to myself”.

“I go for a walk and just relax and meet friends for dinner,” she says. “I have really enjoyed that time and I think it makes me a better parent on the other end of the week, absolutely.”

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Edwina says six-year-old Molly and four-year-old Tommy are “completely fine” with living in Carcoar all the time. The two kids have taken to country life.

“Last weekend it was hot and they had their feet in the river at the back of our house. They can ride their bikes anywhere. We went up to the tennis courts and tried out Molly’s roller skates. It’s just a really simple, lovely childhood.”

Of course, some weeks, plans change, and Eddy doesn’t get the uninterrupted nights.

When TV WEEK spoke to her, she was in Sydney, doing Sunrise on a Friday morning, and had brought Tommy with her to stay Thursday night.

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“He came in at 1.15am, saying, ‘Mum, can you read me a story?’” she says.

“And it’s like, ‘No, not right now, but you can come in and go to sleep.’”

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