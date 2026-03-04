This $279 robot vacuum could save you hours of cleaning time

Life in 2026 is busy. Between work, errands, and keeping a home running, small chores like vacuuming and mopping can feel like a constant drain.
Enter the DEEBOT NEO 2.0 from ECOVACS, returning to ALDI Australia Special Buys for $279 from 7 March – while stocks last.
Robot vacuums aren’t new, but affordable and capable models like this make hands-free cleaning more accessible. At $279, the DEEBOT NEO 2.0 is positioned as a practical, everyday tool rather than a luxury gadget.
The appeal is simple: let the robot maintain a baseline of cleanliness while you focus on other things.
It won’t replace a deep clean entirely, but it can make floors consistently tidy and take one small task off your mental load.
KEY FEATURES:
- Strong suction power: 5,000Pa to handle dust, dirt, and pet hair.
- Long runtime: 180 minutes on a single charge with a 5200mAh battery.
- Automatic charging & continuous cleaning: Returns to dock when low and resumes where it left off.
- Carpet recognition: Avoids wetting rugs and boosts suction for carpets.
- Smart navigation: Laser mapping scans rooms, updates maps, and stores multiple floor plans.
- Room-specific cleaning: Customise suction, water flow, and cleaning sequences per room.
- App control: Set schedules, create virtual boundaries, and monitor cleaning from anywhere.
- Smart home compatible: Works with Google Home or Amazon Echo for voice control.
- Self-updating: Over The Air updates keep the robot optimised.
- High-efficiency filter: Reduces airborne triggers while cleaning.
For busy households, this robot isn’t about perfection – it’s about practicality. A tidy floor can feel like a small but meaningful relief in a packed week.
And at $279 in ALDI’s Special Buys aisle, trying hands-free cleaning has never been more accessible.