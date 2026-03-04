This $279 robot vacuum could save you hours of cleaning time

Life in 2026 is busy. Between work, errands, and keeping a home running, small chores like vacuuming and mopping can feel like a constant drain.

Advertisement

Enter the DEEBOT NEO 2.0 from ECOVACS, returning to ALDI Australia Special Buys for $279 from 7 March – while stocks last.

Robot vacuums aren’t new, but affordable and capable models like this make hands-free cleaning more accessible. At $279, the DEEBOT NEO 2.0 is positioned as a practical, everyday tool rather than a luxury gadget.

The appeal is simple: let the robot maintain a baseline of cleanliness while you focus on other things.

It won’t replace a deep clean entirely, but it can make floors consistently tidy and take one small task off your mental load.

Advertisement

KEY FEATURES:

Strong suction power: 5,000Pa to handle dust, dirt, and pet hair.

5,000Pa to handle dust, dirt, and pet hair. Long runtime: 180 minutes on a single charge with a 5200mAh battery.

180 minutes on a single charge with a 5200mAh battery. Automatic charging & continuous cleaning: Returns to dock when low and resumes where it left off.

Returns to dock when low and resumes where it left off. Carpet recognition: Avoids wetting rugs and boosts suction for carpets.

Avoids wetting rugs and boosts suction for carpets. Smart navigation: Laser mapping scans rooms, updates maps, and stores multiple floor plans.

Laser mapping scans rooms, updates maps, and stores multiple floor plans. Room-specific cleaning: Customise suction, water flow, and cleaning sequences per room.

Customise suction, water flow, and cleaning sequences per room. App control: Set schedules, create virtual boundaries, and monitor cleaning from anywhere.

Set schedules, create virtual boundaries, and monitor cleaning from anywhere. Smart home compatible: Works with Google Home or Amazon Echo for voice control.

Works with Google Home or Amazon Echo for voice control. Self-updating: Over The Air updates keep the robot optimised.

Over The Air updates keep the robot optimised. High-efficiency filter: Reduces airborne triggers while cleaning.

For busy households, this robot isn’t about perfection – it’s about practicality. A tidy floor can feel like a small but meaningful relief in a packed week.

Advertisement

And at $279 in ALDI’s Special Buys aisle, trying hands-free cleaning has never been more accessible.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.