This $279 robot vacuum could save you hours of cleaning time

Hands-free cleaning made affordable.
Life in 2026 is busy. Between work, errands, and keeping a home running, small chores like vacuuming and mopping can feel like a constant drain. 

Enter the DEEBOT NEO 2.0 from ECOVACS, returning to ALDI Australia Special Buys for $279 from 7 March – while stocks last.

Robot vacuums aren’t new, but affordable and capable models like this make hands-free cleaning more accessible. At $279, the DEEBOT NEO 2.0 is positioned as a practical, everyday tool rather than a luxury gadget.

The appeal is simple: let the robot maintain a baseline of cleanliness while you focus on other things. 

It won’t replace a deep clean entirely, but it can make floors consistently tidy and take one small task off your mental load.

KEY FEATURES:

  • Strong suction power: 5,000Pa to handle dust, dirt, and pet hair.
  • Long runtime: 180 minutes on a single charge with a 5200mAh battery.
  • Automatic charging & continuous cleaning: Returns to dock when low and resumes where it left off.
  • Carpet recognition: Avoids wetting rugs and boosts suction for carpets.
  • Smart navigation: Laser mapping scans rooms, updates maps, and stores multiple floor plans.
  • Room-specific cleaning: Customise suction, water flow, and cleaning sequences per room.
  • App control: Set schedules, create virtual boundaries, and monitor cleaning from anywhere.
  • Smart home compatible: Works with Google Home or Amazon Echo for voice control.
  • Self-updating: Over The Air updates keep the robot optimised.
  • High-efficiency filter: Reduces airborne triggers while cleaning.

For busy households, this robot isn’t about perfection – it’s about practicality. A tidy floor can feel like a small but meaningful relief in a packed week. 

And at $279 in ALDI’s Special Buys aisle, trying hands-free cleaning has never been more accessible.

Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

