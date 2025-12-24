Need help with the Christmas clean-up? Meet your new year reset hero

If your lounge room is still glittering with tinsel, mystery crumbs and the aftermath of festive entertaining, you’re not alone.

Advertisement

The good news? ECOVACS is stepping in just in time for a fresh start, with the return of its viral DEEBOT NEO 2.0 PLUS to ALDI Special Buys this Boxing Day – and at its lowest price ever.

From December 27, the much-loved robotic vacuum with its own Auto-Empty Station is back for just $379 (that’s more than 50% off), making it one of the smartest new year upgrades you can make – without blowing your resolutions before January even begins.

THE ULTIMATE POST-CHRISTMAS CLEAN

After weeks of hosting, gifting, cooking and celebrating, the last thing anyone wants is a deep clean. That’s where the DEEBOT NEO 2.0 PLUS shines. Designed to deliver premium, hands-free cleaning at an accessible price, it’s perfect for family homes, first apartments and everything in between.

Advertisement

With 5,000Pa suction power, it tackles festive fallout with ease – from pine needles and pet hair to biscuit crumbs ground into the carpet. And thanks to its Auto-Empty Station, it keeps cleaning long after you’ve forgotten about it, emptying itself automatically so you don’t have to.

SMARTER CLEANING FOR A CALMER NEW YEAR

This clever little robot isn’t just about power – it’s about precision. Using Smart Navi™ 3.0 laser navigation, the DEEBOT maps your home quickly and accurately, even across multiple floors. It knows when to avoid carpets while mopping, boosts suction where it’s needed most, and resumes cleaning exactly where it left off after recharging.

Controlled via the ECOVACS Home app, you can schedule cleans, customise rooms, set virtual boundaries or start a tidy-up from the couch (or the beach). It even works with Google Home and Amazon Echo, so you can clean your floors with a simple voice command.

Advertisement

BIG FEATURES, SMALL PRICE TAG

For a limited time, you can access features usually reserved for higher-end models, including:

5,000Pa suction power for serious dirt and debris

Up to 180 minutes of runtime on a single charge

Automatic carpet recognition with suction boost

Multi-level mapping for homes with more than one floor

Custom cleaning settings per room

High-efficiency air filtration for cleaner air as it vacuums

All of this, bundled with an Auto-Empty Station, for just $379.

DON’T MISS IT

Whether you’re still catching up on the Christmas clean-up or setting intentions for a calmer, cleaner 2026, the DEEBOT NEO 2.0 PLUS is a smart place to start.

Available at ALDI from December 27

$379, while stocks last

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.