Dancing With The Stars’ Kyle Shilling: ‘It still hurts’

The Home And Away star opens up about being mistaken for his twin, the advice he got from his co-star Emily Weir and how the judges' criticism really feels.
Kyle Shilling and dance partner Lily Cornish pose on the Dancing With The Stars dance floor, each with one arm raised in the air
Kyle with his dance partner Lily.
Channel Seven

Kyle Shilling is used to being called by the wrong name.  It started when he was a  kid, growing up in country New South Wales with an identical  twin brother.

“So, I’ve been known as Jesse for 31 years,” he tells TV WEEK with a laugh.

Kyle Shilling, as Mali Hudson, sits on the Summer Bay beach with a surfboard by his side.
Kyle plays Mali Hudson, the first Indigenous main character on Home And Away. (Credit: Channel Seven)

When Kyle joined the  cast of Home And Away  in 2023, suddenly strangers started calling him by his character name.

“I was always known  as Mali. I’d be walking downtown and I’d hear, ‘Mali! Mali!’”

It’s only since Kyle’s been appearing on Dancing With The Stars that things have changed.

“It was the Monday after my first episode, and I was walking through  a shopping centre and I heard this woman say, ‘Oh, that’s Kyle Shilling!’ And I was like, ‘Wait! What? You know me by my full name now?’”

Kyle and Lily, both wearing pink and orange costumes, dance on the dance floor.
Kyle says he and Lily are “almost the exact same in cheekiness”. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Kyle is the latest in a long  line of Home And Away cast members to compete on Dancing With The Stars. He got plenty of advice from Emily Weir, who came runner-up in the show two years ago.

“She was so excited when she  found out I was doing it and who I was partnered with,” he says. “All she could tell me was: ‘Have fun, work hard.’ She knew that I had the potential to do it and the potential to go far, so she was great to speak to.”

Dance has been important to Kyle since he was a teenager. His parents supported him when he decided to leave home to study dance at the age of 17.

“I wasn’t heading down  the right path,” he admits.  “So, when I picked up the opportunity to study this whole new world of dance, they were so supportive. They were upset to see me go, but so proud as well.

“I’m just so grateful to have them  as parents.”

Kyle Shilling, in a dark blue t-shirt, on a beach.
“I will always represent my culture positively,” Kyle posted. (Credit: Instagram)

Kyle, who grew up around Taree and later Tweed Heads, was thrilled to have his parents in the audience when he was performing on Dancing With The Stars.

“I had a sense of pride, seeing my mum there, all dressed up, looking beautiful, and my dad in something other than three-quarter board shorts and a singlet!”

The judges scored Kyle and his dance partner Lily Cornish harshly for their Viennese waltz, with Craig Revel Horwood saying it was more of a contemporary freestyle piece. Kyle admits the choreography was a risk, but believes it was ‘beautiful’.

“It still hurts,” he says. “You put so much time and effort into something and you end up falling in love with  this piece of choreography, only to have it dismissed. But you’ve got to take a risk.

“That kind of criticism, it helps to push us further along.”

