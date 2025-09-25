Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Small kitchen, big impact: Space-saving appliances for busy families

Compact is key.
From air fryers to sandwich presses, blenders and coffee machines, kitchen appliances can take up a lot of valuable counter space. 

Rather than wrestling with bulky equipment stored in cupboards or surrendering your entire benchtop to various gadgets, investing in compact, space-saving appliances offers the perfect solution for both functionality and a clutter-free kitchen.

Best compact appliances Australia

01

Ninja Blast Portable Blender

$79.99 at Ninja

Not only is this blender super compact and takes up very little bench space, it’s also portable so you can take it with you on the go.

But despite its small size, it doesn’t compromise on power!

Size: 470ml

Colours: White, Denim Blue, Black, Cranberry, Forest Green, Passion Fruit

Key features:

  • Cordless, hand-held design
  • 30 second blend
  • Re-chargeable base with USB-C
SHOP NOW

02

Westinghouse Kettle & Toaster Pack

$99 at Betta

Having a matching kettle and toaster is always a good idea, and this set from Westinghouse is not only stylish and practical, it’s also a great compact size.

Sizes: Kettle: 1.7L; Toaster: Two-slice

Colours: Black Stripe, White Stripe

Key features:

  • Easy view water level
  • Pull top lid release
  • Reheat, defrost and stop functions
  • 7 stage browning control
  • Crumb collector tray
SHOP NOW

03

DeLonghi Dedica Arte Coffee Machine

$199 at Betta

State-of-the-art coffee doesn’t necessarily need to come from a cafe or even from a big, fancy machine.

DeLonghi is a brand known for their high quality coffee, and this compact machine is the perfect way to make cafe-worthy lattes.

Size: 15cm wide

Colour: Silver

Key features:

  • 15 bar pressure system
  • Dedicated steaming wand
  • Dual cup 
  • Easy to use control panel
  • Ultra slim and stylish
SHOP NOW
04

Hand Stick Blender Set

$55.99 at Amazon

This versatile Stick Blender set is the ultimate space-saving solution, combining five essential kitchen tools in one compact system.

You can whip, mix, chop, and blend without cluttering your kitchen with multiple single-purpose appliances.

Size: 40 x 6.6 x 6×6 cm

Colour: Black/Silver

Key features:

  • Powerful 1200W motor
  • Motor base works seamlessly with all attachments
  • Includes a whisk, frother and two cups for chopping and blending
SHOP NOW

05

Chefman TurboFry 2-Litre Air Fryer

$103.85 (usually $118.29) at Amazon

If you’re one to use your air fryer for smaller dishes like veggies or chips, this compact two litre appliance is for you.

It’s quick, versatile and easy to clean!

Size: 2L

Colour: Black

Key features:

  • 60-minute timer
  • Temperature range of 90-200 degrees
  • Automatic shutoff
  • Removable basket and dishwasher safe cooking tray for easy clean
SHOP NOW
