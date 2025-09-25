Small kitchen, big impact: Space-saving appliances for busy families

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

From air fryers to sandwich presses, blenders and coffee machines, kitchen appliances can take up a lot of valuable counter space.

Advertisement

Rather than wrestling with bulky equipment stored in cupboards or surrendering your entire benchtop to various gadgets, investing in compact, space-saving appliances offers the perfect solution for both functionality and a clutter-free kitchen.

Best compact appliances Australia

01 Ninja Blast Portable Blender $79.99 at Ninja Not only is this blender super compact and takes up very little bench space, it’s also portable so you can take it with you on the go. But despite its small size, it doesn’t compromise on power! Size: 470ml Colours: White, Denim Blue, Black, Cranberry, Forest Green, Passion Fruit Key features: Cordless, hand-held design

30 second blend

Re-chargeable base with USB-C SHOP NOW

02 Westinghouse Kettle & Toaster Pack $99 at Betta Having a matching kettle and toaster is always a good idea, and this set from Westinghouse is not only stylish and practical, it’s also a great compact size. Sizes: Kettle: 1.7L; Toaster: Two-slice Colours: Black Stripe, White Stripe Key features: Easy view water level

Pull top lid release

Reheat, defrost and stop functions

7 stage browning control

Crumb collector tray SHOP NOW

03 DeLonghi Dedica Arte Coffee Machine $199 at Betta State-of-the-art coffee doesn’t necessarily need to come from a cafe or even from a big, fancy machine. DeLonghi is a brand known for their high quality coffee, and this compact machine is the perfect way to make cafe-worthy lattes. Size: 15cm wide Colour: Silver Key features: 15 bar pressure system

Dedicated steaming wand

Dual cup

Easy to use control panel

Ultra slim and stylish SHOP NOW

Advertisement

04 Hand Stick Blender Set $55.99 at Amazon This versatile Stick Blender set is the ultimate space-saving solution, combining five essential kitchen tools in one compact system. You can whip, mix, chop, and blend without cluttering your kitchen with multiple single-purpose appliances. Size: 40 x 6.6 x 6×6 cm Colour: Black/Silver Key features: Powerful 1200W motor

Motor base works seamlessly with all attachments

Includes a whisk, frother and two cups for chopping and blending SHOP NOW

05 Chefman TurboFry 2-Litre Air Fryer $103.85 (usually $118.29) at Amazon If you’re one to use your air fryer for smaller dishes like veggies or chips, this compact two litre appliance is for you. It’s quick, versatile and easy to clean! Size: 2L Colour: Black Key features: 60-minute timer

Temperature range of 90-200 degrees

Automatic shutoff

Removable basket and dishwasher safe cooking tray for easy clean SHOP NOW

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.