Small kitchen, big impact: Space-saving appliances for busy families

From air fryers to sandwich presses, blenders and coffee machines, kitchen appliances can take up a lot of valuable counter space.
Rather than wrestling with bulky equipment stored in cupboards or surrendering your entire benchtop to various gadgets, investing in compact, space-saving appliances offers the perfect solution for both functionality and a clutter-free kitchen.
Best compact appliances Australia
01
Ninja Blast Portable Blender
$79.99 at Ninja
Not only is this blender super compact and takes up very little bench space, it’s also portable so you can take it with you on the go.
But despite its small size, it doesn’t compromise on power!
Size: 470ml
Colours: White, Denim Blue, Black, Cranberry, Forest Green, Passion Fruit
Key features:
- Cordless, hand-held design
- 30 second blend
- Re-chargeable base with USB-C
02
Westinghouse Kettle & Toaster Pack
$99 at Betta
Having a matching kettle and toaster is always a good idea, and this set from Westinghouse is not only stylish and practical, it’s also a great compact size.
Sizes: Kettle: 1.7L; Toaster: Two-slice
Colours: Black Stripe, White Stripe
Key features:
- Easy view water level
- Pull top lid release
- Reheat, defrost and stop functions
- 7 stage browning control
- Crumb collector tray
03
DeLonghi Dedica Arte Coffee Machine
$199 at Betta
State-of-the-art coffee doesn’t necessarily need to come from a cafe or even from a big, fancy machine.
DeLonghi is a brand known for their high quality coffee, and this compact machine is the perfect way to make cafe-worthy lattes.
Size: 15cm wide
Colour: Silver
Key features:
- 15 bar pressure system
- Dedicated steaming wand
- Dual cup
- Easy to use control panel
- Ultra slim and stylish
04
Hand Stick Blender Set
$55.99 at Amazon
This versatile Stick Blender set is the ultimate space-saving solution, combining five essential kitchen tools in one compact system.
You can whip, mix, chop, and blend without cluttering your kitchen with multiple single-purpose appliances.
Size: 40 x 6.6 x 6×6 cm
Colour: Black/Silver
Key features:
- Powerful 1200W motor
- Motor base works seamlessly with all attachments
- Includes a whisk, frother and two cups for chopping and blending
05
Chefman TurboFry 2-Litre Air Fryer
$103.85 (usually $118.29) at Amazon
If you’re one to use your air fryer for smaller dishes like veggies or chips, this compact two litre appliance is for you.
It’s quick, versatile and easy to clean!
Size: 2L
Colour: Black
Key features:
- 60-minute timer
- Temperature range of 90-200 degrees
- Automatic shutoff
- Removable basket and dishwasher safe cooking tray for easy clean