We tested the Ninja Blast Max portable cordless blender – here’s what we thought

If you’re anything like us, you love a good smoothie, but you hate the bulky, noisy kitchen appliances that take over your bench top.

Enter the Ninja Blast Max, the sleek cordless blender designed to bring power and portability together.

We put it to the test to see if this gadget lives up to the hype.

Ninja Blast Max review verdict Pros With no cord to worry about, you can blend anywhere.

At 650ml, it’s great for making smoothies to share or to fuel longer workouts.

Lightweight and convenient thanks to the detachable vessel which lets you blend and drink from the same container. Cons At $129, it’s a bit of an investment for a personal blender.

It’s not ideal for blending large batches – better suited to solo use or small portions.

It’s designed for cold ingredients only, so no soups or hot beverages here.

We made a delicious berry and mango smoothie in seconds. (Credit: Supplied)

What’s so special about the Ninja Blast Max?

The Ninja Blast Max is a cordless blender that combines the performance of a traditional plug-in blender with the convenience of a lightweight, portable design.

Powered by Ninja PowerBlast™ Technology, it’s built to crush ice into snow and blend frozen ingredients – all without needing a single drop of liquid.

It’s a larger sibling to the original Ninja Blast, boasting a 40% bigger capacity with a 650ml Twist & Go vessel that easily detaches from the motor.

The best part? You get three intuitive preset programs – BLEND, CRUSH, and SMOOTHIE – that make light work of whatever you throw in.

Ninja Blast Max size and materials

The Ninja Blast Max’s capacity is 650ml – 40% larger than the original Ninja Blast, and it weighs approximately 1-1.2 kilograms (including the motor base).

This means the blender is compact enough to fit in a gym bag, car cup holder, or kitchen drawer while still offering enough volume for a full smoothie or shake.

As for the materials, the vessel is made from BPA-free plastic which is durable, shatter-resistant, and food safe. The blades are stainless steel and rust-resistant, designed for ice-crushing durability, while the lid is leak-proof, made from BPA-free plastic with a carry loop.

How to use the Ninja Blast Max

The Ninja Blast Max is super easy to use. Start by fully charging the blender using the USB-C port, and once the indicator shows it’s fully powered, you’re ready to blend!

Add your ingredients to the Twist & Go vessel, and then you can blend frozen fruit, ice, protein powder, or smoothie ingredients – no liquid is required, though a splash can help with consistency.

Twist the vessel securely onto the motor base and choose from one of the three preset blending programs – BLEND, CRUSH, or SMOOTHIE – and press the button to start. The blender will automatically stop once the cycle is complete.

Twist off the vessel from the base and enjoy your drink straight from the cup – the lid is leak-proof and perfect for sipping on the go!

To clean, rinse the vessel and lid after use or wash with warm soapy water, and wipe the motor base with a damp cloth.

We can confirm that the ice was pulverised into snow within seconds. (Credit: Supplied)

Results from our test

As soon as we unboxed it, the Ninja Blast Max impressed with its compact-yet-sturdy design. The blender quality feels premium, and the Twist & Go function makes it incredibly easy to take your smoothie on the road.

In testing, the ice-crushing claim proved to be no exaggeration – it genuinely pulverised ice into fine snow within seconds. Whether it was a banana protein shake or a frozen berry smoothie, the Ninja Blast Max delivered consistent results every time.

Its cordless nature means it’s perfect for the office, gym bag, or even a picnic – especially because you don’t have to lug the motor around thanks to the removable vessel.

Overall, is the Ninja Blast Max worth it?

The Ninja Blast Max is a dream for anyone short on time but big on nutrition. It’s ideal for busy professionals, fitness enthusiasts, or anyone who wants a café-style smoothie without the price or the cleanup. At $129, it offers great value considering its cordless power and premium features.

If you’re after a blender that can keep up with your lifestyle, the Ninja Blast Max is your new go-to.

Where to buy the Ninja Blast Max

