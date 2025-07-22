Kickstart your fitness journey with these must-have running shoes

Running is seriously booming right now with run clubs popping up everywhere and more people lacing up than ever before.
But hey, you don’t have to be a marathon runner or super sporty to jump in. Even if you’re just starting your fitness journey, getting moving with a walk or light jog is a great place to begin.
When it comes to sneakers, Brooks has got you covered. Their shoes aren’t just top-notch running gear packed with smart tech, they’re also on-trend and stylish enough to be a wardrobe staple. Plus, they’re a favourite of fun-loving celeb Jennifer Garner, who knows how to mix comfort with cool effortlessly.
So whether you’re hitting the pavement or just out and about, Brooks sneakers are the perfect combo of performance and style to keep you moving with confidence.
Adrenaline GTS 4
$249.95 from Brooks
COOL CASUAL KICKS
The women’s Adrenaline GTS 4 just got a fresh update, blending early 2000s style with modern comfort. It combines classic mesh with nostalgic suede making it cool and on-trend for everyday wear.
Plus, the upgraded HydroFlow cushioning and new foam keep your feet comfortable all day.
Key points:
• Retro vibes
• Boosted HydroFlow cushioning
• Suede accents
A cool mix of vintage style and everyday comfort.
Ghost Max 2 Suede
$289.95 from Brooks
ROAD RUNNING SHOE
The Run-It-Back Brooks Ghost Max Suede is all about those bold ’70s vibes with it’s loud colour blocks and luxurious suede. It’s a fresh vintage take on one of today’s comfiest, max-cushioned sneakers.
Key points:
• Suede upper for style
• Cushy, protective feel
• Roomy fit that’s super comfy
A perfect blend of retro flair and modern comfort.
Ghost Max 2 Leather
$289.95 from Brooks
ROAD RUNNING/PERFECT WHITE SNEAKER
The new women’s Ghost Max Leather shoes combine soft, cushy comfort with a tough, stylish leather upper. Built for comfort and also a fresh white sneaker option to add to your everyday wardrobe.
Key points:
• Leather upper
• Cushy, protective feel
• Roomy, comfy fit
Classic looks meet next-level comfort.
Glycerine StealthFit 22
$279.95 from Brooks
ROAD RUNNING
The women’s Glycerin StealthFit 22 feels soft and springy. The stretchy, snug upper moves with your foot for a comfy fit. Lightweight and attractive, these kicks are made to keep you moving all day.
Key points:
• Plush + responsive cushioning
• Easy, smooth transitions
• Adaptive, comfy fit
It’s comfort that keeps up.
Ghost 17
$259.95 from Brooks
One step in the all-new women’s Ghost 17 and you’ll feel the difference. This sneaker is soft, smooth, and gives feet feel-good energy that keeps you going. Plus, the updated design and fresh colour line-up bring the vibes from start to finish.
Key points:
• Cushioned comfort
• Sleek, refreshed style
• Smooth ride, every time
Easy on your feet, easy on the eyes.
Chariot
$189.95 from Brooks
The renewed Brooks Chariot is a total throwback in the best way and proof are up-to-date in the style stakes. With its iconic ’80s design, suede upper, and comfy midsole, it brings retro style into right-now comfort.
Key points:
• Classic look, modern feel
• All-day comfort
• Vintage vibes, always on point
Old-school style never looked (or felt) this good.