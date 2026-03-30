I’m a dad who carried our bub!

Tucker McCloskey, was working as a nurse when he met fellow nurse, Dani.

The pair were close friends and eventually became lovers.

Dani and Tucker opened their relationship; little did they know, they would be opening their hearts to a little one!

Tucker McCloskey shares his story below….

Clad in scrubs, a mask and gloves, the nurse gave me a little wave.

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“Hi, I’m Dani,” she said, her voice muffled.

“I’m Tucker,” I replied, smiling even though she couldn’t see.

It was 2021, at the peak of COVID.

Both of us were nurses in the chaos of the acute care unit.

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The shifts were exhausting, and full of uncertainty.

But somehow, in the middle of it all, we found each other.

We started talking between rounds, joking over lukewarm coffee, and offering comfort when the weight of everything became too much.

A bond grew quickly and one day, I opened up.

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“I’m a transgender man,” I told her.

“I was assigned female at birth, but I’ve been on testosterone and had top surgery.”

I had transitioned in my early 20s.

Testosterone deepened my voice and let me grow facial hair; surgery finally gave me the chest I’d always wanted.

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None of it surprised my family – they had supported me from the start.

Dani didn’t blink.

“You’re just Tucker to me,” she smiled.

A year and a half later, we moved in together.

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At first, it was practical – two nurses, both on shifts, sharing expenses.

But deep down, I knew I wanted more.

Sitting in the park one evening, my heart pounded as I finally spoke.

“I need to be honest, Dani… I love you,” I told her.

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For a moment, I thought I’d ruined everything.

Then Dani’s eyes filled with tears.

“I feel the same,” she whispered.

“I just didn’t want to lose our friendship.”

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Relief washed over me.

That night, we celebrated with ice-cream – our first date.

Tucker McCloskey and his partner, Dani.

It felt so natural, like we’d been moving towards it all along.

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As our relationship deepened, I admitted something else.

“I have a low sex drive,” I told her, nervously.

“I don’t want you to feel unsatisfied.”

“Would you consider an open relationship?”

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At first, she hesitated.

She’d never been in one before.

But six months later, she came home smiling.

“I think I want to try it,” she said.

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We set rules: total honesty, no secrecy, no jealousy.

We both liked men and women, so sometimes we’d share partners.

Other times we didn’t, but we were always each other’s priority.

That trust became the bedrock of our love.

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In July 2023, on a beach Dani’s grandparents once cherished, I laid out a picnic blanket and asked her to marry me.

“Yes!” she squealed, tears streaming down her cheeks.

We both dreamed of children, though we knew it wouldn’t be simple.

Dani began fertility testing, and we even had a donor lined up.

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But fate had other plans.

One April morning in 2024, I doubled over with stomach cramps.

Later, spotting Dani’s pregnancy tests on the counter, I took one.

Then another.

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Both positive.

“Oh my God,” I whispered.

When Dani came home, I handed her the tests, shaking.

“It’s not gas,” I said.

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“I’m pregnant.”

Her eyes widened, and she pulled me into a hug.

We sat on the couch for hours, crying, laughing, questioning.

How would people react to a pregnant man?

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Would we be safe?

What would it mean for my body, my identity?

But one truth shone through it all: this baby was a miracle, and we wanted it.

Our families were supportive.

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I stopped testosterone immediately and worried my beard would thin or my voice would change back, but thankfully, neither happened.

In August 2024, six months’ pregnant, I stood at a riverbank in a national park, waiting for Dani – my bride.

Tucker McCloskey’s baby bump looked like a “beer belly”.

It was the same spot where we first admitted our love.

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As her parents walked her through the trees, I felt like any groom – just one with a baby bump.

Our vows, written separately, mirrored each other almost word for word.

The intimacy of it all – the mud on our shoes, the sunlight bouncing off the water – made it perfect.

Afterwards, we celebrated at our favourite ice-cream shop, the same place where our love story had first turned romantic.

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“I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” I told my new wife.

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As my belly grew, strangers didn’t notice.

They just thought I was chubby.

“Bit of a beer gut, mate?” one man joked.

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“We’ve all been there.”

No, I don’t think you have, I chuckled to myself.

At 38 weeks, during dinner with Dani’s family, my contractions began.

Hours later, our beautiful baby girl, Maya, arrived.

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We had a private room so there were no shocked looks at a man in labour.

Tears streamed down my face as I held her.

“I’m so in love,” I whispered.

“Me too,” Dani smiled, stroking Maya’s tiny hand.

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We shared our miracle online, bracing for the world’s reaction.

Messages flooded in – some beautiful, some cruel.

“You’re such a beautiful family,” one wrote.

“Disgusting.” “I feel bad for the baby,” another sneered.

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But the support outweighed the hate.

We knew Maya was safe, happy, and deeply loved.

That was all that mattered.

Now, Maya is 10 months old.

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I’m her primary carer while Dani finishes her nursing studies.

To strengthen her bond with Maya, Dani even induced lactation and breastfed her.

We plan to try for another child soon, hopefully with Dani carrying this time.

But if not, I’d do it again in a heartbeat.

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We continue to be open with our love lives, sharing openly, trusting completely.

And just recently, we celebrated our first wedding anniversary with Maya at our riverbank spot – picnic blanket, laughter, and of course, ice-cream.

Our love story may not be conventional, but it’s ours – unique, beautiful, resilient.

Through it all, we’ve built a family grounded in honesty, courage, and love.

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And we wouldn’t change a thing.

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