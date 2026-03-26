As Karl Stefanovic exposes Australia’s most expensive petrol prices, here’s how to find the cheapest fuel in NSW

Fuel prices are surging, budgets are tightening, and for many Australians, filling up the petrol tank is starting to feel like a luxury rather than a routine expense.

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As the cost of petrol continues to climb, Karl Stefanovic has been calling out the fuel price “crisis”, shining a light on the inflated prices hitting drivers across the country. One driver from Queensland even sent in a photo of diesel hitting $3.079 per litre!

But while the situation may feel out of your control, there are still smart ways to cut costs – starting with knowing where to find the cheapest fuel, and how to make every litre go further.

CHEAPEST PLACES TO BUY FUEL IN NSW

If you’re trying to make the most of your money, check out FuelCheck – a NSW Government platform that helps you find the cheapest petrol in your area.

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Simply enter your suburb or postcode, select the type of petrol or diesel you need, and hit ‘search’. You’ll get a list of nearby petrol stations, making it easy to spot the cheapest option.

(Credit: Getty)

TIPS TO MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR PETROL

If you want to stretch your fuel further, here are some expert-backed tips and practical ways to save petrol while you drive:

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Check your tyres: According to the NRMA, maintaining correct tyre pressure reduces rolling resistance and fuel consumption.

According to the NRMA, maintaining correct tyre pressure reduces rolling resistance and fuel consumption. Remove unnecessary items: Ditch heavy gear like golf clubs or tools to lighten the load and improve fuel efficiency.

Ditch heavy gear like golf clubs or tools to lighten the load and improve fuel efficiency. Service your car regularly: Keeping your car in good condition ensures the engine runs efficiently and doesn’t work harder than it needs to.

Keeping your car in good condition ensures the engine runs efficiently and doesn’t work harder than it needs to. Watch your speed: Higher speeds can significantly increase fuel consumption.

Higher speeds can significantly increase fuel consumption. Drive smoothly: Gentle acceleration and braking, in line with traffic flow, can make a noticeable difference.

Gentle acceleration and braking, in line with traffic flow, can make a noticeable difference. Track your fuel use: Royal Automobile Club of Queensland (RACQ) principal technical researcher Andrew Kirk recommends keeping a log of your fuel usage. He told ABC you should reset your odometer when you fill up, then track how many kilometres you get per litre to measure your savings over time.

Royal Automobile Club of Queensland (RACQ) principal technical researcher Andrew Kirk recommends keeping a log of your fuel usage. He told ABC you should reset your odometer when you fill up, then track how many kilometres you get per litre to measure your savings over time. Use air conditioning wisely: Set a low temperature with maximum fan speed and use the recirculation mode to improve efficiency.

Set a low temperature with maximum fan speed and use the recirculation mode to improve efficiency. Change travel habits: Where possible, carpool, cycle, use public transport, or work from home to cut down on petrol use.

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