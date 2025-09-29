Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Britt reveals what caused her lowest point on The Block

'I've never felt that low'
The block's Tazz and Brit

After riding high on their back-of-house win, Britt and Taz are suddenly dragged into one of the ugliest body corporate meetings of the season.

The trouble began when the Newman parents-of-two worked ahead on their subframe decking. Their former besties Sonny and Alicia thought they should be punished by having a day off the deck, giving the other houses a chance to catch up. 

Britt looking unhappy while holding a coffee on set of The Block 2025.
Britt isn’t happy with Alicia’s delivery. (Credit: Nine Network)

But when everyone ends up needing to be off their frames on Monday anyway, one punishment isn’t enough, and House 4 demands another day off the deck for House 3.

“We were completely blindsided,” police officer Britt, 30, tells TV WEEK. “They were looking at something to be angry at. They didn’t think we’d been punished enough, and the way they delivered it upset us.” 

What viewers don’t see on air is that the subframe had been approved by Foreman Dan, despite him appearing shocked by the revelation that the pair had worked ahead.

“The deck had been approved,” police officer Taz, 30, explains. “It went through Foreman Dan, Nine and Six [building company], it wasn’t like we just started on it – there’s an approval process for this stuff. We had to do the frame to measure it the same as the pool decking, which was part of landscaping and allowed to be done.” 

Despite Sonny and Alicia insisting their attack “wasn’t personal,” Britt and Taz didn’t buy it.

“It was 100% personal,” Taz says. “We were just thinking, ‘Is it because we’ve won the most? If Ben and Em had done this, would you say the same thing?'” 

Alicia and Sonny with crossed arms looking upset on site while filming The Block 2025.
Alicia accuses Britt of having “resting bitch face”. (Credit: Nine Network)

Already missing her children, Britt admits the stress of their friendship fallout pushed her to breaking point.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt that low in my life,” Britt says. “I nearly burst into to tears every single second of that week – it was horrible.” 

The couple then issued a warning to house 5’s Mat and Robby, who are currently closest to Alicia and Sonny. 

“They had disagreements with Han and Can, Ben and Em and now it’s our turn,” Taz says. “So watch out boys, you could be next.” 

Tensions have been rising between Britt and Alicia ever since they fell out at another brutal body corporate meeting where Alicia aired how hurt she was when Britt stood her up for a shopping trip. Britt retaliated by accusing Alicia and Sonny of cheating by throwing rooms to win the CommBank award each week.  

“It was a complete deflection,” claims dental practice manager Alicia, 42. “I was actually disgusted. We had helped them so much. I was really upset. I went to the van crying and she never came and said sorry.” 

The Block airs on Nine Sundays at 7 and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30.

