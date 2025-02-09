Australian Idol contestants Chris, Jazz and Jinja Blue have a lot more in common than just their love of music.

Jazz, 27, and Chris, 31, are cruise ship performers who usually perform as a duo. They are also newlyweds from Queensland, deciding to compete against one another solo for their shot at a Golden Ticket to the series Top 30 – and TV WEEK can exclusively reveal Chris isn’t Jazz’s only conflict of interest in the mix.

Jazz’s sister Jinja Blue is also hoping for a Golden Ticket. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“My sister Jinja auditioned just before us,” Jazz tells TV WEEK. “She kept her cards close to her chest [regarding tips for our audition]. She’s a redhead. She’s fiery. She’s got her own thing going on. The three of us are very different.”

Jinja Blue, 21, from Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, is also competing to be Australia’s next Idol, and if all three contestants make it to the Top 30, their family has a hell of a chance at winning the competition because in their own words, “If one of us wins, we all win”.

Despite having a competitive relationship, it’s not all about guitar battles and cheeky contests over who can sing higher for Chris and Jazz.

Their relationship is poetically romantic, where they constantly exchange handwritten love letters and surprise each other each Valentine’s Day without fail with things like scavenger hunts, with their connection blooming since the day they met in an airport in 2012.

Chris and Jazz have been together for more than 10 years. (Credit: Channel Seven )

“It was like a movie,” Jazz says. “He had a big smile on his face, and he was walking through the baggage terminal with his guitar, and I was in a pink tutu and had my guitar.”

“I walked over and played a song for her and her mum,” Chris adds.

“And now we have just gotten married on our 10-year anniversary,” Jazz exclaims. “It was a fairytale wedding. We entertained the guests ourselves. Chris cooked the food. it was perfect.”

With lovers and sisters battling it out on a series they referred to as a “pressure cooker”, will Australian Idol divide the family if not everyone makes it to the Top 30?

