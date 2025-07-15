10 décor ideas to transfrom your home with rattan

Looking to give a cosy nook or your lounge or sunroom a quick style boost?
Rattan furniture and décor are a perfect way to add natural texture and a breezy, laid-back vibe. It’s an easy, fresh update that instantly brightens your space without the fuss.
Here’s a few of our top picks.
Papaya & Patina Alexas Rattan Coffee Table
$109.99 (RRP $481.94 – 77%) from Temple & Webster
Coffee table can anchor a room and tie furniture together. This one adds natural warmth and texture with its handwoven rattan design and modern, minimalist shape.
Set Of 3 Kaiden Bowls
$69 (RRP $89) from Fantastic Furniture
These stylish bowls feature a sleek, modern design perfect for serving or décor. Versatile in size, these bowls look elegant on to any table setting
Grinsbol Mirror
$59 from Ikea
This 55 cm round mirror with a natural rattan frame adds a warm, boho touch to any room.
Channing Natural Cane Chair
$159 from Fantastic Furniture
This standout chair features a handwoven cane design with a relaxed, airy feel making it perfect for casual indoor spaces.
Rattan Palm Wall Hook
$24.99 from Adairs
This wall hook creates a tropical, boho vibe to your space with its handcrafted rattan leaves and sturdy hook. Ideal for hanging light items while adding decorative flair.
Zander Lighting Houston Pendant
$139.99 (small) from Temple & Webster
Cast a warm, ambient glow through its rattan design. Lamp shades instantly transform your space and this one in particular, lends itself perfectly the the natural and relaxed, modern charm.
Tolkning Plant Stand
$89 from Ikea
Plant stands are a great way to show off your greenery. They add height and variety, helping you create a more dynamic, eye-catching plant display that brings personality to any room.
Upkoch Woven Serving Basket
$22.99 from Amazon Australia
Smaller pieces like this serving basket add both a decorative touch and function to your home. They’re great for storing, serving, or simply adding texture and charm to your room or table.
Rattan Sideboard with Adjustable Shelves
$249 from Kmart
This lovely sideboard offers a great mix of style and practicality. Its rattan accents bring a cosy, laid-back vibe to your dining or kitchen area alike.
Mezzotoni Rattan Side Table
$139.99 from Temple & Webster
Made from natural rattan, this bedside table is perfect for showing off your favourite décor and small plants. Its warm, neutral tones bring a chill, coastal vibe to any room.