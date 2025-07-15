Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Lifestyle

10 décor ideas to transfrom your home with rattan

Add a natural touch with these...
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

Looking to give a cosy nook or your lounge or sunroom a quick style boost?

Advertisement

Rattan furniture and décor are a perfect way to add natural texture and a breezy, laid-back vibe. It’s an easy, fresh update that instantly brightens your space without the fuss.

Here’s a few of our top picks.

Image: Temple & Webster

Papaya & Patina Alexas Rattan Coffee Table

$109.99 (RRP $481.94 – 77%) from Temple & Webster

Coffee table can anchor a room and tie furniture together. This one adds natural warmth and texture with its handwoven rattan design and modern, minimalist shape.

SHOP HERE
Advertisement
Image: Fantastic Furniture

Set Of 3 Kaiden Bowls

$69 (RRP $89) from Fantastic Furniture

These stylish bowls feature a sleek, modern design perfect for serving or décor. Versatile in size, these bowls look elegant on to any table setting

SHOP HERE
Image: Ikea

Grinsbol Mirror

$59 from Ikea

This 55 cm round mirror with a natural rattan frame adds a warm, boho touch to any room.

SHOP HERE
Image: Fantastic Furniture

Channing Natural Cane Chair

$159 from Fantastic Furniture

This standout chair features a handwoven cane design with a relaxed, airy feel making it perfect for casual indoor spaces.

SHOP HERE
Image: Adairs

Rattan Palm Wall Hook

$24.99 from Adairs

This wall hook creates a tropical, boho vibe to your space with its handcrafted rattan leaves and sturdy hook. Ideal for hanging light items while adding decorative flair.

SHOP here
Advertisement
Image: Temple & Webster

Zander Lighting Houston Pendant

$139.99 (small) from Temple & Webster

Cast a warm, ambient glow through its rattan design. Lamp shades instantly transform your space and this one in particular, lends itself perfectly the the natural and relaxed, modern charm.

SHOP HERE
Image: Ikea

Tolkning Plant Stand

$89 from Ikea

Plant stands are a great way to show off your greenery. They add height and variety, helping you create a more dynamic, eye-catching plant display that brings personality to any room.

SHOP HERE
Image: Amazon Australia

Upkoch Woven Serving Basket

$22.99 from Amazon Australia

Smaller pieces like this serving basket add both a decorative touch and function to your home. They’re great for storing, serving, or simply adding texture and charm to your room or table.

SHOP HERE
Image: Kmart

Rattan Sideboard with Adjustable Shelves

$249 from Kmart

This lovely sideboard offers a great mix of style and practicality. Its rattan accents bring a cosy, laid-back vibe to your dining or kitchen area alike.

SHOP HERE
Advertisement
Image: Temple & Webster

Mezzotoni Rattan Side Table

$139.99 from Temple & Webster

Made from natural rattan, this bedside table is perfect for showing off your favourite décor and small plants. Its warm, neutral tones bring a chill, coastal vibe to any room.

SHOP HERE
Profile picture of Janine Donovan
Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement