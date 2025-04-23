Aussie fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow has teamed up with her sisters, Amy and Emilee, to create a women’s sports nutrition brand called Selfish Supps, which is all about helping women put themselves first.

With seven carefully crafted supplements, the brand aims to simplify sports nutrition and make it work for all women.

(Credit: Selfish Supps)

WHY SELFISH SUPPS IS DIFFERENT

Selfish Supps is designed to support women’s unique fitness needs.

Whether you’re working on your energy, endurance, muscle tone, recovery, focus, gut health, or hydration, these products are made with women in mind.

Oh, and they taste great and are easy to use, too.

A BRAND MADE BY WOMEN, FOR WOMEN

Selfish Supps was founded by sisters Tammy, Amy, and Emilee Hembrow, who are mothers, entrepreneurs, and women who understand that fitness is different for everyone.

Their journey wasn’t always easy, but they’ve learned that fitness is about showing up for yourself, feeling good, and letting go of guilt.

“Fitness isn’t about dropping dress sizes or hitting personal bests,” they said. “It’s about taking care of you. Being selfish is how you show up for others, and Selfish Supps is here to support you.”

Selfish Supps is a brand that’s all about putting women first, whether you’re training hard, recovering, or just taking care of yourself.

With simple, effective products that taste great and work for your needs, the brand is here to help you reach your goals without the hassle.

THE LAUNCH RANGE

Give Me Plant Protein Featuring 20g of smooth, tasty plant protein in every serve, Give Me Plant Protein is perfect for powering your day, from workouts to workdays. It's made with pea, brown rice, and hemp protein, plus prebiotic fibre, to support lean muscle and keep your tummy happy. Flavours: French Vanilla, Rich Chocolate

Give Me Protein Water Give Me Protein Water is a refreshing, hydrating boost of plant protein to help you reach your daily goals. It's made with pea and brown rice protein which provide amino acids to support muscle growth, tone, and repair, and it's smooth and easy to drink. Flavours: Very Berry, Tropical Crush

Hydrate Me Hydrate Me is a tasty electrolyte powder with magnesium and vitamin C to boost recovery and hydration. You can rehydrate after a workout or a night out with a refreshing drink packed with coconut water, zinc, and essential electrolytes. Flavour: Pink Lemonade

I Want Energy I Want Energy is a powerful pre-workout that gives you steady energy, focus, and stamina. Packed with essential amino acids and green tea extract, it helps boost performance and endurance without the jittery crash. Flavour: Juicy Watermelon

Balance My Gut Balance My Gut is a tasty, all-in-one superfood blend with probiotics to support digestion and a happy gut. Packed with sea moss, blue spirulina, and chlorella, this blueberry-flavoured drink helps reduce bloating, boost immunity, and improve overall health. Flavour: Blueberry Bliss

