Thriller series The Last Thing He Told Me took the streaming world by storm when it was released in 2023, and now a second season is officially in production!

With a stellar cast featuring Jennifer Garner, young Aussie actress Angourie Rice and Game Of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, it’s a twisty show that has kept audiences guessing.

Jennifer Garner is reprising her role. (Credit: Apple TV+)

What is the summary of The Last Thing He Told Me?

The Last Thing He Told Me is a mystery-thriller TV series based on the novel of the same name by Laura Dave.

It follows the story of Hannah (Jennifer Garner), a woman whose husband, Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), disappears after being implicated in a corporate scandal.

Before he vanished, Owen left Hannah a cryptic note saying, “Protect her,” referring to his teenage daughter from a previous marriage, Bailey (Angourie Rice).

As the series unfolds, Hannah and Bailey, who are initially strangers to one another, form an unlikely bond as they try to uncover the truth behind Owen’s disappearance.

They encounter secrets, betrayals and lies in the bid to find out what happened to him, while navigating with their own complex relationship.

Is The Last Thing He Told Me a true story?

The Last Thing He Told Me isn’t based on a true story, but according to author Laura Dave, it is inspired by real life cases of corporate fraud.

Is there a season 2 for The Last Thing He Told Me?

As aforementioned, season two of The Last Thing He Told Me is officially in production!

Details about the upcoming season remain limited, but what we do know is that it will be based on Laura Dave’s upcoming sequel novel, which is set to be published in 2025.

Season two will once again be executively produced by Reese Witherspoon.

Speaking on the upcoming season of the show, Jennifer Garner said, “Like so many people, I fell for Hannah on page one of Laura Dave’s gripping novel.

“The move to actor and producer from reader and super fan was delicious —V and made even sweeter by collaborating with Laura, Josh [Singer, the series’ showrunner], Reese and everyone at Hello Sunshine, as well as the amazing teams at Apple and 20th.

“Being part of this group, not to mention part of such a stellar cast, was a career highlight for me. I’m thrilled to get to tell more of Hannah’s story — I couldn’t have said yes more quickly to Season 2!

“These characters and their story mean so much to me, as I know they do to the many who have championed our show; we’re excited to give audiences even more with this next chapter.”

Hannah and Owen’s story is continuing. (Credit: Apple TV+)

Where can I watch The Last Thing He Told Me in Australia?

Season one of the hit show is currently available to stream in Australia on Apple TV+.

Stream The Last Thing He Told Me on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe here.

