Back for week two, Sophie Trethowan, who found love in the 2024 season of Farmer Wants A Wife, has recapped tonight’s episode.

With the dates well and truly rolling out, there have already been three shock exits across two of the farms.

The first FWAW event of the year – The Bullarama is well underway and the farmers ask one special lady to join them on a date, with maybe a smooch or two!

(Credit: Channel 7)

FARMER WANTS A WIFE WEEK TWO

CLAIRE’S SHOCK EXIT

Farmer Thomas was smitten after choosing Claire, 31, from Western Australia for the first 24-hour date and was heartbroken when she decided to leave after discovering the nature of the show was not for her.

“I was especially shocked to see Claire decide to leave the farm. You could see how heartbroken poor Thomas was with that decision. He obviously developed some very strong feelings for her and they had a fantastic 24-hour date,” Sophie shared after viewing Claire’s exit.

“I think that Claire was definitely feeling those feelings initially and had that connection in the Hunter Valley and on that first 24-hour date. But after that high of initially meeting him and being on the farm, you start to actually get an idea of what it might look like to live on the farm and get to know the farmer a lot better.

“Sometimes it’s not quite what you thought it might be. And she’d worked that out over the time that she had spent on the farm.

“I fully respect her in being so open and honest with Thomas early on and making that decision instead of dragging it out if she felt it wasn’t the right fit for her,” Sophie shared.

Farmer Thomas and Claire. (Credit: Instagram)

HEIGHTENED EMOTIONS

“We’ve seen a few girls get quite emotional on these last couple of episodes, and that’s completely understandable given the nature of the show.

“It’s not nice to be connecting and developing feelings with a guy that you’re also sharing with some other girls who are also living in the same house as you.

“It’s a really difficult experience,” Sophie shared.

Tuesday night saw two more exits from Bridget, 34, and Emmie-Rose, 29, who were living on Farmer Tom’s farm.

“Oh wow, I was quite surprised to see that Bridget and Emmie-Rose decided to leave the farm so suddenly, especially without saying goodbye to Farmer Tom.

“I would however like to give the girls a benefit of the doubt that they did in fact speak to him before leaving, we just didn’t see this on the TV. I think that Farmer Tom handled that situation so graciously.

“I think he could just see the positive that it was going to give him the opportunity to get to know the other three girls better, who actually wanted to be there and get to know him.”

Sophie and Dustin from last year’s FWAW. (Credit: Instagram)

FARMER FRONT RUNNERS

Woman’s Day asked Sophie who she thinks is currently a front runner for each farmer.

“For Farmer Jarrad, I actually have Lucy picked. She’s been sitting very quietly in the background and I’m hoping she’s going to get one of the next dates because I think they’re really going to hit it off.”

“For Farmer Tom, I’m excited for him and Georgie’s date together. I think after this date together, she’s definitely going to be a frontrunner.”

“Farmer Thomas, I did have Claire picked for him, but now I’m leaning more towards Claret.”

Lastly, Farmer Corey. I definitely have Keeley picked as a front runner at a great 24-hour date – and I think they’ve continued to build momentum.

” I’ll also be keeping a close eye on Jadee-Lee. I really love their speed date that they had together and I’m hoping that Corey will pick her for one of the next upcoming dates.”

