Travel Guides’ favourites Kev, Dorian & Teng pause filming amid health scare

When we said Travel Guides stars Kev, Dorian and Teng had the travel bug, this wasn’t the kind we meant!

The trio of pals are currently in the midst of filming Travel Guides season nine. However, they had to take a break from the busy filming schedule after they all came down with a tummy bug.

“When the wrong type of travel bug hits all three of you,” they wrote on an Instagram Story, per Nine.

Oh no! (Image: Instagram / @Kevdorianteng)

After the bug hit the fellas, they were given strict instructions to rest up, supplied with oxygen and hooked up to IV drips to ensure their swift recovery.

Thankfully, if their lighthearted Instagram Story is anything to go by, they still seem to be in pretty high spirits.

According to Nine, it’s not the first time the fan-favourites have run into some tricky scenarios filming Travel Guides season nine. In fact, they kicked off the very first day of the filming season by somehow getting Teng stuck in a toilet.

They documented the mishap on Instagram Stories by sharing a collage of Teng attempting to climb over the top of a toilet cubicle door.

While we don’t know for sure where the Travel Guides gang are travelling just yet, judging by their social media posts, we think we’re in for a pretty good season.

Kev, Dorian and Teng are best friends who have been on the show since season 2, which aired in 2018.

They’ve become some of the biggest characters on the show, known for their chaotic humour and big personalities.

For everything we know about the upcoming Travel Guides season nine — including the exciting new cast — click HERE.

To catch up on older episodes, head to 9Now.

