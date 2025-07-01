Fans of The Project got a little treat last night when someone went rogue on the show’s social media accounts.

Just as the long-running panel show’s new replacement 10News+ aired on Channel 10, someone posted a rogue message on the show’s Instagram and Facebook accounts.

“The bosses really should have changed the password from Password1,” read the tile, which has been liked on Instagram by former Project co-hosts Lisa Wilkinson and Rachel Corbett, among thousands of others.

“Well, well, well, look who is in charge now… It’s me! The social media hero (that’s what I call myself),” reads the caption accompanying the post. “So, one question: what should I do with these accounts?”

As expected, fans flooded the comments with suggestions.

“Keep the accounts open and keep posting!” one person suggested. “Going by what I saw on Channel 10 tonight, you’re all going to have your jobs back in a heartbeat! Miss it so much already!”

“Stay! Just be a social media account with news — you are perhaps my number one online source! Not bad for TV show,” added someone else.

“Ok, let’s be serious for a minute,” added a third person. “The Project the podcast, with video content. Make your money from adverts and keep up the social platforms.”

Meanwhile, some famous friends of the show had a bit of fun in the comments.

“Do you know if I left my wallet in the office?” asked former co-host Sam Taunton.

“I feel like I’m speaking to the ghost of a deceased relative,” chimed in former Bachelor Matty J.

The Project aired its final episode on Friday night, after it was announced earlier in the month that the popular panel show would be wrapping up after 16 years on air.

The show ended with longtime co-host Waleed Aly paying tribute to the show’s groundbreaking ability to combine news, pop culture and comedy.

“Could you create a world where Will Ferrell can interview the Prime Minister? It’s not the done thing,” he told viewers.

“Could you do a prime time commercial news show that hooked its audience by playing with them instead of scaring them. That didn’t trade on demonising groups of people who have no platform to respond?” he continued. “Not the done thing. Well, we done the thing.”

“This show reflected the best of this country.”

