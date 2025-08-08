The Block 2025 stars Emma and Ben tell: “We want to be the next Steph and Gian!”

The Block‘s Emma and Ben don’t want auction day to be the end of the road for them. The couple tells Woman’s Day they hope it’s just the beginning of a whole new chapter.

“It would be amazing to try and build something out of this,” says Emma. “We’d love to keep renovating and see where The Block can take us. We’re definitely open to opportunities and whatever comes our way.”

(Credit: Nine Publicity)

The pair say they’ve been inspired by the success of past contestants, like 2023 Block winners Steph and Gian who started their own architecture, homewares and lifestyle brand, Japandi Estate.

“We do love Steph and Gian and Kyle and Kara and Josh and Elyse. They’d be our top three and they’re all from quite different seasons over the years,” says Emma.

“We follow Kyle and Kara on Instagram and we just love how they do their renos now. They’ve all built a name from The Block.”

(Credit: Nine Publicity )

