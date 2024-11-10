Nikki Osborne was worried she and teammate Gyton Grantley would “drive each other mental” on The Big Trip.

The comedian best recognised for her hilarious viral persona “Bush Barbie” has known the star of Underbelly and House Husbands since they met at drama school – and they’ve been “industry confidantes” ever since.

Nikki reveals that she used to date actor Gyton Grantley back when they were both students in drama school.

“All will be revealed on the show,” she tells TV WEEK. “But let’s just say it’s not often you go on a two-week road trip with your ex that’s then shown on national television!”

This new series sees four celebrity teams-of-two take a great Aussie road trip from the Great Australian Bight to Sydney’s Harbour Bridge, competing against the others in a series of physical and entertaining challenges along the way.

Nikki came to the production shortly after making it to the grand final of Dancing With The Stars, which, she admits, took a toll on her body.

“It was awesome – I felt like a sequin-laden gladiator!” Nikki says of her time on Dancing With The Stars (Credit: Channel 7)

“I was like an Alfa Romeo: I looked good, but I broke down a lot!” she laughs. “Things popped out that had to be popped back in again, and my feet were bleeding every day. But it was awesome – I felt like a sequin-laden gladiator!”

After a breakthrough year in her career, Nikki says she was humbled when long-time pal Gyton, 44, recognised how far she’d come.

“I watched him shoot to stardom so quickly, and it came easily to him, while I was battling it out in the lower ranks,” Nikki says. “He said [to me recently], ‘I’m in awe of what you’ve achieved, because you’ve done it on your own.’”

