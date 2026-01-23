Teresa Palmer juggles a new baby, blockbuster roles and a big family – here’s how she does it

It would seem no one is busier Teresa Palmer at the moment. The actress, who become a mum again to baby girl, Lotus Moon, in September 2025, has just released her new film Addition and still has more to come. In, um, addition to that, Teresa has just been cast in the adaptation of PlayStation game God of War.

The series, set to launch on Prime Video, will pick up the story of the two most recent games that follows Kratos and his son Atreus. Ryan Hurst will star in the lead role with Teresa rumoured to play Sif, the wife of Thor.

Speaking of Thor, the Aussie star has also just wrapped Subversion alongside Avengers star Chris Hemsworth. It was her first project after the birth of her baby daughter, Lotus Moon.

Teresa and her husband Mark Webber are already parents to Bodhi Rain, Forest Sage, Poet Lake and Prairie Moon, as well as Isaac Love from Mark’s previous relationship.

Teresa Palmer attends the Australian premiere of Addition with daughter, Lotus Moon. (Credit: Getty)

In an exclusive interview with TV WEEK, Teresa, 39, admits with a laugh that life is a touch chaotic – but in the best way.

“It’s the greatest thing,” she says of being a mum of five. “We always said the symbolism of the lotus is that she blooms from the mud, and she brought so many gifts for us.

To be reminded of the innocence and gorgeous way this little human hasn’t been impacted by life, how they see and feel things, is such a lovely reminder. The kids are in love with her; she has brought so much to us.”

In an astonishing feat, Teresa returned to work five weeks postpartum to film the action blockbuster Subversion. As we shake our head in disbelief and awe, the Adelaide native admits she couldn’t have asked for a better production to work on.

Teresa’s heart is at home. (Credit: Instagram)

“It was the perfect way to ease back in,” she says of returning to work. “I was alongside Chris [Hemsworth] who is like a brother to me, I’ve known him for so many years. I was living in Byron Bay [Northern NSW] and filming on the Gold Coast [in Queensland] so I could go for a few days, come home and still take the kids to school. My son Bohdi and Chris’ boys were hanging out on set and playing together. We had so much fun.”

Although, it wasn’t without a few challenges.

“Of course, I had leaky boobs and was running back and forth from my trailer to set to breastfeed! [laugh]” she says. “And we don’t have a nanny, so my mum had to help my husband with our other four kids. So, I had a rotation of girlfriends who were keen to come to set and be with the baby. It was really nice.”

Addition follows the messy romance between Grace (Teresa Palmer) and Seamus (Joe Dempsie). (Credit: Roadshow)

Her latest project is romance drama Addition, in which she plays a mathematician living with an obsessive-compulsive order. But when Grace enters a new relationship, her meticulously crafted life begins to unravel. As well as a love story, Addition is a lesson in embracing all facets of ourselves – even the messiest – and learning what helps us make sense of the world. So what does that look like for Teresa?

“Oh, what a beautiful question,” she says, pausing. “So much of my identity and how I feel like me is my home feeling with my children, seeing the world through their eyes and walking this world with them.

“We are a traveling circus,” she adds. “We do life together – I don’t go off and do work without them, we’re stick together. Theres a beautiful comradery between my five kids, my mum and my husband. Our home is the constant and that feels really good. I couldn’t work and do what I do without them.”

Addition is in cinemas January 29

