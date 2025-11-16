Tai Hara on family, secret storylines and dreaming up what’s next

Tai Hara is a man in perpetual motion. Between writing his own television project, filming season two of Return to Paradise, preparing for the next instalment of hit comedy Colin from Accounts and juggling a string of other gigs, you’d think the 35-year-old would crave a pause. But, for Tai, life couldn’t feel fuller – or more rewarding, especially when it comes to parenting.

“It’s really fun because you see so many elements of yourself coming through in your little ones,” Tai tells TV WEEK, smiling wistfully. “Obviously, they have their own incredible little personalities. But it’s a real joy to get to sit back and watch them step into themselves.”

The whole family are all smiles! (Credit: Instagram)

Tai is father to daughter Chi, five, and son Soleil, two, who he shares with wife and former Hi-5-star Fely Irvine. He admits nothing on screen compares to the joy of watching his family grow. While filming the Return to Paradise finale, which sees his character walk down the aisle, Tai found himself reflecting on his own near decade of marriage to Fely.

“I think this is the first on-screen wedding I’ve done, besides my own,” he says. “It does make you reminisce about your own wedding. I keep sharing stories with Celia [Ireland] and Catherine [McClements] while we’re waiting to roll – of mine and Fely’s wedding. Although, obviously there’s not the same amount of pressure or nerves as on the real big day.”

Fely and Tai married in Bali in 2017. (Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage)

And, while the Sydney-based couple are busy, juggling creative projects is second nature for the pair, who have been in the industry since they left school.

“This is our normal,” Tai says simply. “The kids are just the extra magic on top. One of us always has to juggle more than the other. But I just feel so incredibly supported by Fely.”

Born in Sydney’s Coogee and raised in Queensland, Tai broke into the industry with a role on Home and Away. He recently returned to his coastal roots for a new food and travel series alongside acclaimed seafood chef Rick Stein. The experience reignited a creative spark.

Tai played criminal ‘River Boy’ Andy Barrett on Home and Away. (Credit: CH7)

“I’m a big foodie,” he says with a grin. “I do most of the cooking at home, although I’d probably crash and burn in the MasterChef kitchen. But the series with Rick made me realise presenting is something I’d love to do more of. I love meeting new people and I’m so curious to see new places.”

And, while his plate is undoubtedly full, Tai’s also deep into developing a new scripted project. Although he couldn’t tell us what it is, he admits the process has been “daunting”.

“It’s a different task to take on than acting,” he says. “There’s so much that happens behind the scenes. I get to write with my best friend as well; it’s the most fulfilling thing you can do in the creative industry. It’s really exciting to be stepping into this new venture and seeing where it leads.”

RTP stars Lloyd Griffith, Anna and Tai have a ball on and off camera! (Credit: Instagram)

Of course, he’s still relishing every moment on Colin from Accounts, a show that has blown up not only nationally but also internationally.

“We got nominated for Best International Program at the BAFTAs,” he says in disbelief. “My Colin family are the best – that show has been everything for all of us.”

For now, though, cosy crime series Return to Paradise remains his focus – especially with his character Glenn’s complicated love life coming to a head this season, as his ex-fiancé and colleague Mack (Anna Samson) is still very much in the picture in the lead-up to his wedding to Daisy (Andrea Demetriades).

On-screen love triangle! Anna (left), Tai and Andrea at the Logies.

“What our writers do so well is that they’re really sophisticated in the way they set it up – it’s not pitting two women against each other,” Tai explains. “For me, it’s about doing Glenn’s storyline justice and showing his move towards decency.”

He loves to share with Fely the highs and lows of his busy days filming on the Northern Beaches, but there are some parts of the job his ‘partner in crime’ prefers not to hear about.

“I can’t share any of the storylines with Fely because she wants to solve every episode’s crime herself,” he laughs. “So I can never share the murder with her – which is fine.”

Tai has uncovered a new passion for presenting.

And, even after the show’s Best Drama win at the 2025 Logies – a night Tai remembers as “surreal” – he remains totally grounded.

“Anna and I were quite nervous, because we also had to present awards that night,” he says.

“To finish off the evening with the show winning Best Drama was lovely. It’s just so nice that the whole cast, crew and show can be recognised by the industry.”

As for whether his children might follow in his footsteps one day, Tai won’t be the one steering them in that particular direction.

“Lots of the kids ‘aunties and uncles’ are people in the industry, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they turned out to be actors,” he says.

“But, unless they decided they wanted to do it themselves as adults, we’re never going to be stage parents.”

Return to Paradise airs every Saturday at 7.30pm on ABC.

