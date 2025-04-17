Australia’s very own spin-off show of Death in Paradise, Return to Paradise, was a huge hit when it hit screens in 2024.

And in good news, the hit ABC drama is returning for a second season! Here’s everything we know so far.

Will there be a Return to Paradise season 2?

Exciting news for fans of Return to Paradise: filming for season two is already underway!

Key cast members will be returning to our screens as well as a slew of new guest stars.

Anna Samson will be reprising her role as Detective Sergeant Mackenzie “Mack” Clarke, while Tai Hara will be returning to portray her ex-fiancé, Glenn.

Other cast members who will also be returning include:

Lloyd Griffith as Colin Cartwright

Catherine McClements as Philomena Strong

Celia Ireland as Reggie Rocco

Andrea Demetriades as Daisy Dixon

Aaron McGrath as Felix Wilkinson

As for who we can expect to guest star in season two, Danielle Cormack, Meyne Wyatt, Roz Hammond, Justine Clarke, Michelle Lim Davidson, Greg Stone, Zoe Carides, Simon Lyndon and Miah Madden are just a few names to be confirmed.

How to watch Return to Paradise Australia?

Return to Paradise is available to watch on free-to-air TV in Australia via ABC TV and ABC iView.

There’s no specific air date for season two as of yet, but it’s set to release sometime in late 2025.

Is Return to Paradise connected to Death in Paradise?

Return to Paradise stays true to the style and essence of the original Death in Paradise series in terms of the way the plot develops in each episode.

However, the show creators wanted to differentiate the new series from the original one by having Mack be a native to the town of Dolphin Cove.

In the original series, each detective is new to the fictional island of Sainte-Marie, whereas Mack returns home to Dolphin Cove – where she was born and raised – after six years of working in London. This means she knows the layout and the people extremely well.

Where is Return to Paradise filmed in Australia?

While Dolphin Cove is a fictional town, the show is actually filmed in the Illawarra region of New South Wales.

