Everything we know about Ben Stiller’s long-awaited doco Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost

Ben Stiller has been a Hollywood powerhouse for decades. Whether you prefer his comedic work like Zoolander and Dodgeball, inspiring dramas like The Secret Life of Walter Mitty or mind-boggling television series likes Severance, Ben Stiller’s reputation as an impeccable actor, producer and director has been earnt through years of consistent hard work and smart creative choices.

Advertisement

But before the 59-year-old was a household name, it was his parents — Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara — who delighted audiences with their own comedy prowess. Now, Ben is paying tribute to his their legacy in a documentary entitled Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost.

Ben Stiller and his sister Amy are turning the camera back on their family in Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost. (Image: Apple TV+)

Who are Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara?

Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara were comedians who met in a casting agent’s office in 1954. According to The Washington Post, Anne was upset after the casting agent made a pass at her so Jerry asked her out to coffee. At the restaurant, she cheered up when Jerry offered to steal the cutlery she was admiring for her apartment.

The pair started dating, and with an instant connection, they were married just two months after their very first date. They had their daughter Amy in 1961 and Ben in 1965. While they were just a regular family living in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, Jerry and Anne were performing as a comedy duo named Stiller & Meara.

Advertisement

Anne was the quick witted wise-cracker, while Jerry leaned into a doofus character. Their fame quickly grew and they became quite the name in the American comedy scene. Eventually, balancing life in the public eye with a marriage and a young family became too much for the duo.

Anne Meara and Jerry Stiller with their kids Ben and Amy Stiller. (Image: Apple TV+)

Sadly, Anne passed away in 2015 and Jerry followed in 2020.

In a way to pay tribute to his parents, Ben has sought to chronical his their life — including their difficulties navigating fame, family and love — by using home footage, personal anecdotes and interviews to create a very vulnerable, self-reflective documentary.

Advertisement

In a chat with Time Magazine, Ben admitted that at first, he felt uncomfortable about putting himself into the the project., but once he started, he realised his own perspective was paramount in capturing the whole story, unfiltered.

“It became clear that it would feel weird or disingenuous to open up these private moments that my parents had and, as a filmmaker, not be looking at my own stuff, and including that in some way, because it felt like I would be judging them,” he explained.

“The thing that was missing was probably my perspective on my parents, but also my perspective on my own relationships as affected by growing up with them.

“I think the deeper that you go into learning about your parents, and not about them as parents but just as people, always gives you a different perspective on your own life. I really do feel like the experience of delving in gave me more empathy for them.”

Advertisement

Ben with his dad, Jerry. (Image: Apple TV+) Ben with his mum, Anne. (Image: Apple TV+)

Along with Ben’s own perspective, he’s shared candid interviews with his sister Amy, his wife Christine Taylor and his children Ella and Quin.

He is also joined by fellow Hollywood powerhouses Stephen Colbert and Christopher Walken.

Is there a trailer for Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost?

Yes, there is! You can check it out below.

Advertisement

When is Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost coming out?

Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost will hit cinemas on October 17.

A week later on October 25, the documentary will be released on Apple TV+.

We can’t wait!

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.