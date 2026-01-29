Michael J. Fox and Harrison Ford unite in Shrinking — and it’s one of the year’s most moving TV moments

In the season three return of Shrinking, there is a short, but very sweet, moment that could be up there with some of the best on-screen moments of the year – and yes, a big call considering its only January. But the scene, starring Michael J. Fox and Harrison Ford, puts two Hollywood icons together and taps into precisely why people have followed their every career move.

Shrinking, created by Ted Lasso and Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, follows therapist Jimmy (Jason Segal) and his friends and colleagues as they unpack the mess of their own lives – while trying to lend an ear to others.

While the first two seasons focusses on Jimmy’s grief after losing his wife in a car accident, the current storyline examines what it’s like to move onward.

I think the greatest part about what we’re doing on this show is, is dealing with grief through comedy,” Michael Urie, who plays Brian, tells TV WEEK.

“These are characters who can be at each other’s lowest moments, crack a joke. And it is, I think, a hugely cathartic experience to laugh through grief, especially with those you love and those who get you and get your comedy.”

There’s plenty to unpack on the bleachers. (Credit: Apple TV)

This season Paul, played by Harrison Ford, is seeking treatment for Parkinson’s disease. While waiting for his appointment at the neurologist, he meets Gerry, a fellow patient played by Michael J. Fox.

Their interaction is quick – and quick-witted as they trade symptoms and joke about being on “the same train to Sucksville”.

As most fans know, Michael has been battling Parkinson’s since the 1990s and in 2020, he mostly retired from acting to focus on treatment and raising awareness through his foundation, The Michael J. Fox foundation. But every now and then, he reappears and reminds us of why he became such an icon.

The scene between Paul and Gerry is one for the fans. (Credit: Apple TV)

The actor has starred in some of the biggest films and series of all-time including the Back To The Future franchise, Spin City, Teen Wolf and Family Ties where his career began. Michael, 64, is a winner of five Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes and even a Grammy award for the audio version of his biopic, Always Looking Up.

Bill Lawrence, who has worked with Michael previously on Spin City and Scrubs, offered him a role on the show after learning he missed acting and was indeed a fan of the comedy series.

Emmy Winner Michael J. Fox in 1987 (Credit: Getty Images)

For the stars of Shrinking, getting to see Harrison and Michael act together on set was a collision of every ‘80s kids dream. Despite time away from the screen, the actor has the same knock-about humour, trademark cheek and the ability to draw us in.

The set, Jessica Williams says, was packed with onlookers who hoped for a glimpse of the duo together.

“It was one of those days when I stayed behind after I wrapped to watch,” Jessica, who plays Gaby says of the scene. “Similar to Harrison, he [Michael] is such a talent and made people believe in movies. It was a pinch-me moment, for sure.”

Michael reappears throughout the season. (Credit: Apple TV)

Ted McGinley, who plays Derek, adds that “it’s very rare – most people have had a long day and want to go home but, in this case, they stick around. It was special [to have them there]. There’s not one role on that show that isn’t well cast and that goes from the main cast to the guest cast.

From the camera crew to the lighting, to the writers and the cast and everyone, it’s a very special show. I’m depressed thinking about what my next job will be because I know it won’t be this good.”

Back To The Future became an instant classic and co-starred Christopher Lloyd as Doc.

Jason Segel told TVInsider that he has admired Michael’s work ethic for years. Having watched him as he tried to jumpstart his own acting career at the time, the star was an inspiration to up-and-coming actors.

“I got to tell him that in my 20s when I was trying to do a TV show and make a movie at the same time, and didn’t know if it was possible in terms of just making it through, we would all say to each other, ‘Michael J. Fox did it.’” he said.

Shrinking is known for its special guest stars which has included Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein and Cobie Smulders who worked with Jason on How I Met Your Mother. This season also includes Jeff Daniels and Candice Bergen.

Shrinking is available now on Apple TV

