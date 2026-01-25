The cast of Shrinking discuss healing, human curiosity and Harrison Ford

There’s something to be said of Bill Lawrence comedies. The mind behind Scrubs, Ted Lasso and Shrinking has managed to touch on simple human behaviour and catapult our feelings to the screen. No matter the circumstances his character’s find themselves in, people at home can still relate to the journey. And in between the highs and lows, there are many laughs to be had.

Advertisement

As Apple TV comedy Shrinking returns for its third season, the cast tell TV WEEK what’s in store and how the show has impacted their own lives.

The comedy series follows therapist Jimmy (Jason Segel) and his colleagues as they unpack the mess of their lives – while trying to lend an ear to others. While the first two seasons focused on Jimmy’s grief after losing his wife in a car accident, the current storyline examines moving forward. The result is a heartwarming and hilarious watch that feels familiar to our own relationships.

Hitting the heart

Having starred in Shrinking for three seasons, Jessica Williams chooses to describe the series, and the feelings it provides, as “cozy” viewing. The Emmy-nominated actress, who stars as therapist Gaby, says much of why the show works is because of humankind’s yearning to belong.

Advertisement

“We need each other and we, as a species, are interdependent on each other,” Jessica, 36, tells TV WEEK.

“This show is about that – sometimes overstepping boundaries or making mistakes and coming back to apologise. It touches on an interesting part of the human experience.”

Gaby finds love with Derrick (Damon Wayans Jr.) (Credit: Apple TV)

As Gaby tries to consider her next steps in her career, she faces a traumatic moment that will throw her whole world off course. Jessica says the scenes with Harrison Ford, who plays Paul, were a particular highlight to film.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot of really great stuff with Harrison,” she says. “But there are two scenes where Harrison comes to visit Gabby in her office and she’s going through something really traumatic that’s a bit difficult for her to sort through. And Paul is actually showing up for her.

“Harrison just acts it so beautifully that it really stuck with me. It was an honor. Some days of acting are hard and some days it’s really easy. And he just made it so easy.”

Michael (above right with Devin Kawaoka who plays Charlie), says the cast have become good friends. (Credit: Apple TV)

Hilarious Harrison Ford moments

With their quick wit and great chemistry, viewers could be fooled into thinking the cast of Shrinking are also great friends off screen – and they are now. But Michael Urie, who plays Brian, says most of the actors didn’t know each other before the start of filming – including himself and Jason, who play best friends.

Advertisement

“I didn’t know him and I assumed there would be a chemistry read – and there wasn’t,” says Michael, 45, with a laugh. “Then I got the job and I was nervous. But it was the easiest part of the job. Jason is such a sweet man and so soulful.”

While there is much growth for Brian this season as he becomes a dad, there are still many moments that single out his charm and confidence. One particular scene even turned musical when Brian initiates an impromptu sing-along duet with Jimmy.

Michael explains that while it was planned in the script, Harrison, whose character is in the backseat of the car in the scene, was unaware it was happening.

Derek is the lovable neighbour. (Credit: Apple TV)

Advertisement

“Bill [Lawrence] came to me with the idea of having Jimmy and Brian sing a song from Les Misérables and I was immediately in,” he says. “And this may surprise you, but Harrison Ford is not a musical theatre fan [laughs], so we intentionally didn’t tell him. Jimmy and I didn’t rehearse near him or mention it. So, his reactions in the scene are very organic!

“But driving around in a convertible Bronco in Pasadena with Harrison Ford in the backseat singing Les Mis at the top of my lungs is now one of the five greatest days of my life. I will talk about it for the rest of my life.”

Sticking together

As Brian learns the ebbs and flows of parenting this season he turns to father-of-three Derek, played by Ted McGinley, who is also grappling with his own parenting issues.

“I’ve lived this storyline. I have two boys, so it’s full circle for me,” says Ted.

Advertisement

Liz is trying to piece her marriage back together. (Credit: Apple TV)

The actor, who has appeared in iconic series such as Happy Days and Married with Children, says this Bill Lawrence comedy sits at the top of his resume.

“It’s the pinnacle for me,” Ted, 67, says of Shrinking. “A lot of the shows [in my career] have been at the top in that moment because I’ve learnt so much from each of them. But, this one, I feel like I have a lot of me in it. It’s like, I have something to say here too and they are allowing that. It’s so collaborative.”

Meanwhile, his on-screen wife, Liz, played by Christa Miller, is rekindling their marriage after a rocky period. Christa, 61, says the role’s a “joy”.

Advertisement

“It’s so much fun to say the things you’d never say out loud,” she says. “But Liz isn’t embarrassed or afraid to fail – she has inspired me that way.”

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford led the all-star cast. (Credit: Apple TV)

Famous faces

Viewers will be treated to cameos by Jeff Daniels and Candice Bergen, as well as Michael J. Fox, whose character becomes a confidante to Paul as he undergoes treatment for Parkinson’s disease. The Back to the Future star, who is battling Parkinson’s himself, made a huge impact on set.

“It was one of those days I stayed behind after I wrapped, just to watch,” Jessica says of the scenes with Michael. “Similar to Harrison, he is such a talent and made people believe in movies.

Advertisement

So to have the opportunity to have a job where I get to see those two act together was one of those surreal, pinch-me moments of like, “how did I get here?” It was amazing to have him on this season.”

Shrinking S3 is available on Apple TV on January 28.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.