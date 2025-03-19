It has been almost two years since we said goodbye to Ted Lasso on our screens after the season three finale.

Advertisement

Now the Emmy Award-winning series has been renewed for a new season with Jason Sudeikis set to return.

“‘Ted Lasso’ has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+ shared.

“Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”

In light of the series being renewed, we have put together everything we know about season 4.

Advertisement

(Credit: Apple TV+)

WILL THERE BE A SEASON 4 OF TED LASSO?

Apple TV+ confirmed as of March 14 that there will be a season four of Ted Lasso.

A release date for the new season is yet to be confirmed so keep your eyes peeled here for more information!

WHO IS THE CAST FOR SEASON 4 OF TED LASSO?

Whilst a full cast list is yet to be revealed, it has been confirmed that lead Jason Sudeikis will return as star and executive producer.

Advertisement

The 49-year-old has appeared in all three previous seasons starring as Ted.

In a Lasso-like press statement, Jason shared, “We all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap.’

“In Season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to leap before they look, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Brendan Hunt and Brett Goldstein will return as executive producers, and Brendan will continue co-writing.

Advertisement

It is yet to be confirmed if they will return as their characters Beard and Roy Kent.

An additional member to the creative team as executive producer has been announced, Jack Burditt, who worked on the Netflix show Nobody Wants This.

Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso 2020. (Credit: IMDB)

WHAT WILL SEASON 4 OF TED LASSO BE ABOUT?

Jason Sudeikis shared on an episode of the New Heights podcast that the season will shift to focus on a women’s football team.

Advertisement

“We’re writing season four now,” Sudeikis said. “That’s the official word. Ted’s coaching a women’s team.”

When pushed for further details, Jason said, “That’s too many questions,” adding: “I don’t know.”

WHERE TO WATCH TED LASSO IN AUSTRALIA?

All three seasons of Ted Lasso are available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

Stream Ted Lasso now on Apple TV+ from $12.99/month, with a seven-day free trial.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use