Is Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández really on the way to becoming a pro footballer?

Ted Lasso may be a fictional sitcom, but one cast member could soon be living out its football dreams in real life. Cristo Fernández, who plays AFC Richmond striker Dani Rojas, is currently on trial to become a professional footballer.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the 35-year-old actor was spotted training with El Paso Locomotive FC, a club part of the USL Championship. Last Saturday, Fernández, reportedly even played 30 minutes on field during a friendly match.

Cristo Fernandez’s character is known for his catchphrase “Football is life!”(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

According to the El Paso Times, Fernández has no official contract or formal link with the club but his informal trial will continue until next week when the club will make a decision about his future on the football field in the Locomotive jersey.

After Fernández’s El Paso Locomotive connections hit the headlines, another football club confirmed that he’d spent time training with them too.

“The rumours are true,” wrote Chicago Fire FC on X (formerly Twitter).

“Last month, Cristo Fernández spent time on trial with Chicago Fire FC, bagging a brace in a scrimmage.”

The rumors are true 👀



Last month, Cristo Fernández spent time on trial with @ChicagoFireFCII, bagging a brace in a scrimmage ⚽️ #cf97 pic.twitter.com/EAlMgqBNGt — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) March 4, 2026

Before Fernández made a name for himself as an actor, he had dreams of becoming a football player. However, at 15 he experienced a serious knee injury which eventually led him into the acting world during college.

In 2022, he was cast as Dani Rojas in Ted Lasso and has appeared in all three seasons. However, he has not yet been confirmed to appear in season four.

So, will his soccer dreams be fulfilled? Or perhaps this is just one big elaborate marketing ploy we’re all falling for?

Either way, we’re here for it!

