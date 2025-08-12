Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Scott Cam welcomes granddaughter while filming The Block 

'I've been waiting a long time!'
Lucy Croke Profile
Scott Cam host of The Block kisses his granddaughter Tiggy in a hospital room.
Scott Cam is excited for his next chapter as a granddad.
Instagram

Scott Cam has exposed a softer side this week on The Block as he gushes over the birth of his first grandchild, Tiggy.  

“She is amazingly beautiful,” Scott, 62, tells TV WEEK. “Every time I talk about it, I get very emotional. My wife says, ‘What’s the matter with you?’ And I just can’t stop – she’s incredible.”  

Shelley and The Block crew at a challenge in Daylesford for the 2025 series sitting at a table being told the exciting news Scott is becoming a Grandpa!
Shelley tells the Blockheads the exciting reason behind Scott’s absence! (Credit: Nine Network)

Tiggy is the daughter to Scott’s eldest son Charlie, 29, and partner Amber, and the proud grandfather was whisked away from site in order to be there for the special moment as seen in tonight’s episode.  

Since her birth, newborn Tiggy and her grandad have been thick as thieves.  

“I take her everywhere,” the father of three declares. “She’s been to the footy a couple of times – I’ve even taken her to the pub!”  

Scott Cam, host of The Block, posing happily with granddaughter Tiggy at a footy game.
Scott takes Tiggy to her first Roosters game! (Credit: Instagram)

For Scott, it has been one of his greatest achievements to see his son, Charlie, become a parent.  

“Everyone that reads this that is a grandparent will say the same thing – it’s just so unbelievable that your baby has had a baby,” Scott says. “But the first one is special. They’re all going to be special, and I’m looking forward to having 10 of them – the more the merrier.”  

Scott, Charlie and Tiggy pose for a cute family pic.
Scott, Charlie and Tiggy pose for a cute family pic. (Credit: Instagram)

Scott has been preparing for his grandad chapter for longer than you’d expect, for 10 years to be precise. 

“I bought a farm many years ago and I’ve been building on that farm, fixing it up, building sheds and preparing,” he reveals. “I’ve got all activities for little ones, all the equipment, they’re going to have a good time.”  

Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

