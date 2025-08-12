Scott Cam welcomes granddaughter while filming The Block 

Scott Cam has exposed a softer side this week on The Block as he gushes over the birth of his first grandchild, Tiggy.

Advertisement

“She is amazingly beautiful,” Scott, 62, tells TV WEEK. “Every time I talk about it, I get very emotional. My wife says, ‘What’s the matter with you?’ And I just can’t stop – she’s incredible.”

Shelley tells the Blockheads the exciting reason behind Scott’s absence! (Credit: Nine Network)

Tiggy is the daughter to Scott’s eldest son Charlie, 29, and partner Amber, and the proud grandfather was whisked away from site in order to be there for the special moment as seen in tonight’s episode.

Since her birth, newborn Tiggy and her grandad have been thick as thieves.

Advertisement

“I take her everywhere,” the father of three declares. “She’s been to the footy a couple of times – I’ve even taken her to the pub!”

Scott takes Tiggy to her first Roosters game! (Credit: Instagram)

For Scott, it has been one of his greatest achievements to see his son, Charlie, become a parent.

“Everyone that reads this that is a grandparent will say the same thing – it’s just so unbelievable that your baby has had a baby,” Scott says. “But the first one is special. They’re all going to be special, and I’m looking forward to having 10 of them – the more the merrier.”

Advertisement

Scott, Charlie and Tiggy pose for a cute family pic. (Credit: Instagram)

Scott has been preparing for his grandad chapter for longer than you’d expect, for 10 years to be precise.

“I bought a farm many years ago and I’ve been building on that farm, fixing it up, building sheds and preparing,” he reveals. “I’ve got all activities for little ones, all the equipment, they’re going to have a good time.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.