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SAS Australia’s Mack Horton opens up about the Olympic controversy that rocked his life

'It was pretty intense.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Considering Mack Horton wet himself in the opening moments of SAS: Australia vs England, you would assume that was the most nervous he has ever been. But, according to the former Olympic swimmer, another moment absolutely takes the title.

“I was the most nervous I’ve ever been on my wedding day,” Mack, 29, tells TV WEEK. “Which doesn’t make sense because I was confident in the decision. I think my wife had felt all the emotions in the lead-up whereas I felt them all in one hit – when she walked down the aisle.”

Soon after getting married, Mack and wife Ella discovered they were expecting their first child. But the exciting milestone coincided with Mack heading overseas to film SAS in Morocco, North Africa.

“It was anxiety inducing,” he admits. “It was pretty early days and the show was locked in before we knew she was pregnant. It’s a new experience and you want to be there for everybody. I missed an appointment, so the first thing I did when I got out was check my phone and I got a photo of the updated ultrasound.”

Since filming wrapped, the 2016 Olympic gold medallist has welcomed son Gideon, who is now five months old.

“Parenting is chaos,” he says with a laugh. “It’s exhausting, but also rewarding. Going home, some people might have struggled going from such an extreme environment back into normal life. But, because I had something to look forward to, my focus instantly shifted from SAS to getting ready for the baby.”

Those shifting priorities are also what led Mack to step away from competitive swimming ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Pictured SAS: Australia vs England: Mack Horton walking up mountain with chain around his neck during Mountain Sickener.
Mack admits his experience as an Olympian might have given him an edge in the series. (Credit: CH7)

“I sat with the decision for eight months, still swimming a couple of times a week,” he recalls. “I was 95 per cent in, but all my swimming experience told me that extra five per cent is what makes the difference.

“I could have potentially pushed through, but I probably would have ended up resenting swimming, which is not what I wanted.”

“But, when you step away, you realise there’s a lot more to life. I was getting to an age where getting married, having a baby… all those things were exciting me a lot more.”

Mack also reflects on one of the most controversial moments of his career: refusing to shake hands or stand on the podium with Chinese swimmer Sun Yang at the 2019 World Championships in protest over his doping controversy.

“The next day I had 750,000 hate comments on my Instagram,” he says. “I lost sponsors, people broke into the house – it was pretty intense.”

Mack Horton beside Sun Yang refusing to get on the podium at the 2019 World Championships.
Mack’s refusal to shake Sun Yang’s hand made headlines around the world. (Credit: Getty)

Despite the fallout, it is not a decision he ever regrets.

“Sometimes you think, ‘I shouldn’t have done that,’ but then I wouldn’t be who I am,” Mack explains. “I did it because I’m a person who believes strongly in the things I believe in and I’m willing to stand up for them. All those experiences that came after it helped shape who I am.”

On the show this week the recruits are pushed to their physical and mental limits as they drag 200kg of unwieldy kit over unforgiving terrain. But, amid the brutal challenge, Mack receives a special message from home.

“It reminded me there was an endpoint to this experience,” he says. “I just had to ride it out and do whatever it took to get there.”

SAS: Australia vs England airs Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven and 7Plus.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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