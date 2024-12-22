As a Vision Australia’s Carols By Candlelight newbie in 2023, Sarah Abo was understandably filled with the kind of nervousness that comes with co-hosting a huge live event being beamed into living rooms across the country.

Advertisement

But as Sarah and co-host David Campbell stared out into the crowd at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, there was an overriding emotion.

Sarah Abo and David Campbell are excited to co-host Carols again. (Credit: Nine Network)

“There’s just always so much joy,” Sarah, 39, tells TV WEEK. “You look out and see all these beautiful, smiling faces and the excitement and anticipation. They’ve got their Santa hats and reindeer headbands on and it’s so lovely to see that.”

“It’s hard not to be addicted to Carols or Christmas,” David, 51, who is something of a Carols veteran, adds. “I feel, as a nation, when Carols comes on the telly is the time the shoulders go down. It’s like, ‘I’ll just finish wrapping these presents and then just hang out.’”

Advertisement

Now that Sarah has one Carols under her belt, she’s “pumped up” for this year. “I’m more excited than I was last year – if that’s possible,” she says.

Sarah and David will bring us the Carols By Candlelight magic on Christmas Eve. (Credit: Nine Network)

This year’s line-up at Carols By Candlelight includes Anthony Callea, the cast of musical Sister Act, Dami Im, Bonnie Anderson, Tim Campbell, as well as seasoned Carols campaigners Marina Prior, Silvie Paladino, David Hobson and Denis Walter.

And, of course, David, who co-hosts Today Extra, will also get up for a song. But exactly which song is a secret he’s yet to share with Sarah.

Advertisement

“I’m doing a classic Christmas song with my friend Jess Hitchcock,” he divulges. “It’s one I haven’t done before at Carols, which is interesting.”

Both Sarah and David agree Carols is a chance to reflect on the year that was and that, for many, it’s been challenging.

“Cost of living is a big factor these days,” Sarah says. “So, Christmas might not look the same as in previous years for many people. [But] I think Carols provides an opportunity for us to come together and be there in the moment.”

Marina Prior took the stage in 2023. (Credit: Nine Network)

Advertisement

As a Melburnian, Sarah is immensely proud that Carols is an event the whole country has “wrapped its arms around”.

After a busy year, which included hosting a show at the Paris Olympics with Today co-host Karl Stefanovic, Sarah is looking forward to a well-earned break over Christmas.

Last year, David and his wife Lisa Hewitt surprised their children, Leo and twins Betty and Billy, by taking them to Disneyland on Christmas Day.

“It was amazing, but it was the only time we could ever get away with it,” he says. “[This year] we’re going to just really relax this Christmas.”

Advertisement

Vision Australia’s Carols By Candlelight airs Tuesday, 8pm on Nine Network

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use