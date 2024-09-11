Neighbours star Xavier Molyneux has teased a raunchy storyline is on the horizon for his character, Byron Stone.

The Australian actor and musician walked into Erinsborough in 2023, when Neighbours was revived, as the son of beloved town member Jane Harris, played by Annie Jones.

The 26-year-old confessed in an interview with The Daily Telegraph that fans should expect a “raunchy” storyline down the track for Byron.

“There’s a bit of a raunchy storyline. I’m excited to see that one going to air,” he told The Daily Telegraph. “There was a lot of effort put in behind it. They brought in people who specialise in that type of performance.”

However, Xavier remained tight lipped as to who his character would be getting intimate with.

Upon the Aussie soap’s return last year, Byron was declared to become a regular character after making only a brief appearance in the final weeks of the 2022 season.

While fans were thrilled by the announcement, they were surprised to discover that Byron was recast, with the original actor, Joe Klocek not returning. At the time, executive producer Jason Herbison explained to Digital Spy that some people were “unavailable” due to other projects.

“I cried when I got the part. Just because, obviously, it was huge when I was growing up. I loved the show,” Xavier told the publication.

The shake-up has worked in Xavier’s favour as the young up and comer landed his first movie role in Take My Hand which premiered in August 2024. Prior to acting, he appeared on the popular reality series, Big Brother Australia in 2020.

“There’s a lot of impostor syndrome going on. Being an actor was always a pipe dream,” he told the publication.

It is almost shocking to hear that five years ago, Xavier was working as a paramedic and was even spotted off-stage on Australia’s Got Talent in 2019 in the emergency a performance went wrong.

