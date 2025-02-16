Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Neighbours spoilers: Sadie is collateral damage in an attack on Max

Left for dead.
Sadie (Emerald Chan) is caught up in a plot to hurt Max (Ben Jackson).
Sadie is drugged and left to die in the bush in Neighbours.
Sadie awakens in the bush, drugged, dehydrated and all alone, wondering when and if help will ever come. But how did she get there?

This week in Neighbours, an innocent night out on the town with Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) turns dark when Sadie (Emerald Chan) is taken from the bar by a dangerous stranger on a mission to hurt anyone close to Max (Ben Jackson).

Sadie is worried for her own safety.
Sadie says she no longer feels safe. (Credit: Fremantle)

“The girls were looking for a fun night,” Emerald tells TV WEEK. “Holly had recently missed out on the job at the Piano Bar and needed cheering up. It was a fun night out – until it wasn’t.”

Carter, a criminal from Max’s past, is lurking around Erinsborough with his henchmen – wanting payback. The ruthless cons recently put Aaron (Matt Wilson) in hospital when a spiked drink meant for Max ended up being ingested by Aaron instead.

Now, in a case of mistaken identity, the underworld figures have confused Sadie as Max’s girlfriend and set out to hurt her.

“Holly was the only person who had some idea of Max’s past but could never have anticipated Sadie would get caught up in it,” Emerald reveals.

When the girls go out to enjoy a few drinks, one of Carter’s men drugs Sadie, abducts her and dumps her in the bush, leaving her for dead.

Sadie is distressed in Neighbours.
Sadie wakes up in the bush disoriented. (Credit: Fremantle)
Sadie wakes up, terrified and confused with no idea how she got there.

“Sadie is scared and vulnerable,” Emerald explains.

Her loved ones back home are frantic having noticed she is missing, particularly when her father Andrew (Lloyd Will) confirms an unidentified man escorted an apparently drunk Sadie from the bar. But Holly is adamant they’d only had a couple of drinks.

Due to a lucky tip-off received, Sadie is located and taken to hospital, but unfortunately her rescue is not the end of the traumatic experience.

“Sadie is overwhelmed with what happened,” Emerald says. “It has a massive effect on her wellbeing and changes the way she views the world. She no longer feels  safe.”

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday, 4.00pm on 10 and 10 Play; 6.30pm on 10 Peach

