Aaron has been drugged and under the influence when he steps into the spa and passes out. Will this be his last ever dip?

This week in Neighbours, Aaron (Matt Wilson) is feeling regretful about having turned down Rhett’s romantic advances, and when he goes to ask for another shot Aaron is devastated to learn Rhett (Liam Maguire) has moved on.

Trevor the dog alerts Andrew to Aaron’s predicament.

Wanting to drown his sorrows, Aaron joins Andrew (Lloyd Will), Sadie (Emerald Chan), Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux) for a night of drinks – but things get dark when a whisky that has been tampered with and intended for someone else comes into Aaron’s possession.

Unknowingly sipping on the drugged drink, Aaron starts to act strangely, but everyone mistakes his behaviour for drunkenness and leaves him to his own devices.

The next day, alone and still under the influence of the mystery drug, Aaron wakes on the grass behind The Tram before stumbling onto the road and narrowly avoiding being hit by a car

Then autopilot takes over as he walks towards his old house, Number 32, and disoriented, he gravitates towards the spa to cool off.

Aaron slides further underwater in Neighbours. (Credit: Fremantle)

Fully-clothed, he climbs into the spa before slipping into a slumber, unknowingly inching towards death as he sinks deeper into the water.

Beloved dog Trevor begins to bark, alerting Andrew who’s inside getting ready for work to the horrible scene outside – Aaron unconscious and underwater.

Andrew rushes to his aid, but is it too late for Aaron to be rescued? And if Aaron was not the drink spiker’s planned victim, then who was? Is somebody else in danger?

ALSO THIS WEEK

Holly holds grave concerns for Max’s welfare as his murky past comes back to haunt him.

Before Max (Ben Jackson) sought refuge in Erinsborough, he had made an enemy in his hometown of Brisbane, Queensland.

An underworld figure by the name of Carter had targeted Max’s best friend, Kasey, and in a moment of uncontrolled emotion Max retaliated and has had to look over his shoulder ever since.

When a woman shows up looking for Max, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall), who is developing feelings for Max begins to panic, thinking Carter has sent someone here to harm her crush – but it turns out it’s Kasey.

While Max is ecstatic to see his old friend, Holly is more concerned about the potential danger her visit may bring and implodes. She confronts Max and demands that Kasey leave.

“Max initially defends Kasey and brushes off Holly’s concerns,” Ben tells TV WEEK. “But deep down, he knows she’s right, he just doesn’t want to admit it.”

Will Kasey’s appearance bring the dangerous Carter to town?

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday, 4pm on 10; 6.30pm on 10Peach

