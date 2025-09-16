NCIS: Sydney is back for an explosive third season in 2025

If you were missing the rush of Australia’s favourite crime procedural, never fear, because NCIS: Sydney is back for a juicy, action-packed third season.

Advertisement

NCIS: Sydney first premiered in November 2023 as the very first international NCIS spin-off of the franchise. The series follows a newly formed task force of American NCIS agents and Australian Federal Police agents who come together to solve dangerous crimes in Sydney, Australia. The third season was originally greenlit in February, with Todd Lasance confirming the happy news on Instagram back in March.

Thankfully, fans don’t have to wait long, with season three hitting Paramount+ exclusively from October 14!

So, what can we expect from the high-powered, AFP-NCIS task force? Keep reading to find out.

Advertisement

Everything we know about NCIS: Sydney Season 3

(Credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+)



What’s the plot of NCIS: Sydney season 3?

Following on from the explosive season two finale, this time around, the NCIS-AFP gang is back in Sydney with a whole new host of issues to navigate, including alien abduction, a podcast cold case and an international conspiracy which links to one of their own, Mackey (Olivia Swann).

Blue (Mavournee Hazel) is being pursued by people claiming to be her family who have some sneaky ulterior motives. Meanwhile, DeShawn (Sean Sagar) has to face the music after he hid crucial evidence during a court-martial to protect someone he loves.

JD (Todd Lasance) is facing the consequences after he made a difficult and life-changing pact to keep the team together. Evie (Tuuli Narkle) is slowly kicking off a new romantic relationship while Doc Roy (William McInnes) is trying to work out whether he should stay or go.

Advertisement

Who is in the NCIS: Sydney season 3 cast?

Thankfully, the original cast is back for season three. There’s Olivia Swann as Michelle Mackey, Tuuli Narkle as Evie Cooper, Todd Lasance as Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey.

Maournee Hazel returns as Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson and William McInnes is back as Doc Roy ‘Rosie’ Penrose.

Tuuli Narkle, Todd Lasance, Olivia Swann, and Sean Sagar on the set of NCIS: Sydney. (Credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+)



This time around, they’re joined by a pretty stellar list of special guests including Claude Jabbour (Last King Of The Cross, Eden), Doris Younane (Five Bedrooms, McLeod’s Daughters), Simone Kessell (Yellowjackets, Our Flag Means Death), Fayssal Bazzi (How To Make Gravy, The Twelve), Stephen Peacocke (RFDS, Five Bedrooms, Home And Away), Lincoln Lewis (Tomorrow When The War Began, Home and Away) and Anthony Hayes (The Twelve, Total Control).

Advertisement

Did someone say a River Boys reunion?

Is there a trailer for NCIS: Sydney Season 3?

Yes, there is! You can watch it below.

Advertisement

Where can I watch NCIS: Sydney season 3?

You can stream NCIS: Sydney season three exclusively on Paramount+.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.