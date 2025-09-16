NCIS: Sydney is back for an explosive third season in 2025

If you were missing the rush of Australia’s favourite crime procedural, never fear, because NCIS: Sydney is back for a juicy, action-packed third season.
NCIS: Sydney first premiered in November 2023 as the very first international NCIS spin-off of the franchise. The series follows a newly formed task force of American NCIS agents and Australian Federal Police agents who come together to solve dangerous crimes in Sydney, Australia. The third season was originally greenlit in February, with Todd Lasance confirming the happy news on Instagram back in March.
Thankfully, fans don’t have to wait long, with season three hitting Paramount+ exclusively from October 14!
So, what can we expect from the high-powered, AFP-NCIS task force? Keep reading to find out.
Everything we know about NCIS: Sydney Season 3
What’s the plot of NCIS: Sydney season 3?
Following on from the explosive season two finale, this time around, the NCIS-AFP gang is back in Sydney with a whole new host of issues to navigate, including alien abduction, a podcast cold case and an international conspiracy which links to one of their own, Mackey (Olivia Swann).
Blue (Mavournee Hazel) is being pursued by people claiming to be her family who have some sneaky ulterior motives. Meanwhile, DeShawn (Sean Sagar) has to face the music after he hid crucial evidence during a court-martial to protect someone he loves.
JD (Todd Lasance) is facing the consequences after he made a difficult and life-changing pact to keep the team together. Evie (Tuuli Narkle) is slowly kicking off a new romantic relationship while Doc Roy (William McInnes) is trying to work out whether he should stay or go.
Who is in the NCIS: Sydney season 3 cast?
Thankfully, the original cast is back for season three. There’s Olivia Swann as Michelle Mackey, Tuuli Narkle as Evie Cooper, Todd Lasance as Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey.
Maournee Hazel returns as Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson and William McInnes is back as Doc Roy ‘Rosie’ Penrose.
This time around, they’re joined by a pretty stellar list of special guests including Claude Jabbour (Last King Of The Cross, Eden), Doris Younane (Five Bedrooms, McLeod’s Daughters), Simone Kessell (Yellowjackets, Our Flag Means Death), Fayssal Bazzi (How To Make Gravy, The Twelve), Stephen Peacocke (RFDS, Five Bedrooms, Home And Away), Lincoln Lewis (Tomorrow When The War Began, Home and Away) and Anthony Hayes (The Twelve, Total Control).
Did someone say a River Boys reunion?
Is there a trailer for NCIS: Sydney Season 3?
Yes, there is! You can watch it below.
Where can I watch NCIS: Sydney season 3?
You can stream NCIS: Sydney season three exclusively on Paramount+.